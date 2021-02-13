Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show and Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India rescheduled to March 2022

Messe Frankfurt India Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and Gifts & Accessories, the Exhibition Division of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd together announced new dates for their leading consumer goods exhibitions due to inaccessibility of venues in March 2021. The new dates will unite key segments during the buying season of 2022 and create more favourable conditions for trade.

The beginning of 2021 has witnessed new developments in India’s fight against COVID-19. As the country will soon enter its third phase of vaccination drives, jumbo care facilities like the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) may double up as a vaccination centre resulting in inaccessibility of halls. In line with the recent announcement and discussion with venue authorities, the organisers have decided to reschedule Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show and Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India to 3 – 5 March 2022 (originally slated from 11 – 13 March 2021).

With corporates allotting new budgets after every fiscal year coupled with schools starting a new academic year and festivals beginning post-March, Q1 is poised to be a crucial buying season for the consumer goods market. Covering key sectors like stationery, office and school supplies, corporate gifting, merchandises, home furnishing, living-dining and giving, the new dates will provide a lucrative business platform for buyers to sign deals and keep stalks ready for the rest of the year.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd shared: “Trade in the consumer goods segments is highly reliant on the “touch-and-feel” aspect. With our continued goal to bring together quality product displays at the show, personal experience with face-to-face interactions becomes a must for sector players. The decision will allow the industry to put their best foot forward and create a quality event so that both visitors and exhibitors are able to optimally serve their business objectives.

Mr Rakesh Desai, Project Director, Gifts & Accessories, the Exhibition Division of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd added: “It is important that we host these shows in the first half of the year as companies launch new collections which set annual trends. The co-located fairs will also attract a wider range of audience which will allow exhibitors and visitors to cross-connect with related industries leading to new business prospects.”

Continuing their aim to provide a safe and conducive environment for trade, Messe Frankfurt India will organise exhibitions under the “MFISafeConnect” standards that are strictly aligned with the government’s health and safety guidelines.

The strategic combination of consumer goods shows in India, bringing together Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show and Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India will open a gamut of business opportunities with its promising range of product displays from trusted companies – all under one roof.

Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd

Gala Impecca, 5th Floor,

Andheri Kurla Road,

Chakala, Andheri (E),

Mumbai – 400093

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. The Messe Frankfurt Group employs around 2,500* people in a total of 30 subsidiaries. The company generated annual sales of approximately €250* million in 2020. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 per cent).

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258fight/stories/watch-free-ufc-258-live-stream-full-fight-mma-ppv

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258fight/stories/fightfree-ufc-258-live-stream-mma-free-usman-vs-burns-watch-online-tv-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258fight/stories/watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-streams-free-usman-vs-burns-online-ppv

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258fight/stories/ufc-streams-usman-vs-burns-ufc-258-live-stream-online-free-watch-online-tv-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258fight/stories/free-ufc-258-fight-live-stream-usman-vs-burns-watch-online-big-match-tv-coverage-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258fight/stories/live-tv-usman-vs-burns-full-fight-live-streams-free-ufc-258-ppv-mma-match-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-sports/stories/ufc-258-watch-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-free-2021-online-tv-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-sports/stories/free-ufc-258-watch-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-sports/stories/watch-ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-2021

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/