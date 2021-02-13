Face masks and social distancing of at least six feet should be prioritized for teachers and students in K-12 schools as they reopen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasized on Friday as it released a new operational strategy for schools alongside new guidance from the Education Department.

The highly anticipated guidelines from President Joe Biden’s administration and federal health officials arrived in the midst of a fierce nationwide debate over reopening schools. Teachers unions have clashed with local officials over safety protocols, even as some school systems allow face-to-face classes despite high death tolls and infection rates in surrounding areas.

“These two strategies are incredibly important in areas that have high community spread of Covid-19, which right now is the vast majority of communities in the United States,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Friday. “We know that most clusters in the school setting have occurred when there are breaches in mask wearing.”

Teacher vaccinations can also serve as an “additional layer of protection” atop masking, distancing, hand-washing, facility cleaning and rapid contact tracing, plus quarantines for the infected, Walensky said. She urged states to prioritize educators for vaccinations. But the CDC’s guidance reiterates that access to vaccines “should not be considered a condition for reopening schools for in-person instruction.”

The Education Department released what it described as the first volume of a handbook meant to guide educators on masking and physical distancing, which officials said was intended to supplement the CDC operational strategy.

The guidelines prompt questions about how Washington’s influence will shape decisions to hold in-person classes during the coming weeks. Federal officials emphasized the government’s guidelines were not orders. State and local governments still have the final say in how and when in-person learning takes place. But teachers unions, Democrats and Republicans began staking out opposing positions in the hours immediately following the CDC and Education Department’s announcement.

Biden aligned the guidance with his administration’s top political pitch. Opening schools is a “national imperative,” the president said, that can only be accomplished if Congress swiftly approves a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that so far includes $130 billion for K-12 schools and $40 billion for higher education.

“To meet these guidelines, some schools will need more teachers and support staff to ensure smaller class sizes, more buses and bus drivers to transport our kids safely, more spaces to conduct in-person instruction, and more protective equipment, school cleaning services, and physical alterations to reduce the risk of spread of the virus,” Biden said in a lengthy statement on Friday evening.

“These needs cost money. But the cost of keeping our children, families, and educators safe is nothing when compared with the cost of inaction,” he said.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate education committee, said the agency’s guidelines “will help us chart the path forward” to getting students back in classrooms. “However,” she said, “implementing these important public health measures to enable schools to safely reopen and remain open will still require a significant investment.

House Education and Labor Chair Bobby Scott (D-Va.) said the guidance “makes a clear case” for Congress to pass the next Covid-19 stimulus bill. The committee on Wednesday passed its portion of the bill that includes $130 billion to help schools reopen.

“School reopening decisions should not be based on politics — they should be based on whether schools can comply with CDC’s science-based guidelines,” Scott said in a statement .

Some House Republicans, including Leader Kevin McCarthy and Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), said the guidance bolsters their calls to get students back into the classroom. Foxx, the highest ranking Republican on the Education committee, also criticized the Biden administration for catering to “political allies.”

“The White House claims to approach this issue ambitiously, but the lights are still off in schools across America and students remain at home,” she said in a statement.

The Education Department’s handbook provides school leaders with scenarios on how to implement the recommendations from the CDC — key details education groups had previously pressed the Trump administration to iterate.

Aside from how to implement hand washing, masking and social distancing, the handbook lays out how school leaders can design a cohort or pod of students for in-person learning, safely transport kids to schools on buses and safely conduct extracurricular activities like sports. It also gives strategies on how to communicate with families and encourage at-home symptom checks.

The series is expected to be updated with new volumes as more information, especially on virus variants, becomes available, the Education Department wrote. The department is looking to add volumes with “research-based and practitioner informed strategies and examples” for issues like helping students with their mental health, ensuring the well-being of school staff, providing nutrition and more.

The CDC’s guidance suggested elementary schools stick with hybrid learning or reduced in-person instruction when cases in the surrounding community are highest, and it acknowledged in-person instruction should take priority over sports, other extracurricular activities and indoor dining.

In light of what are now believed to be uneven safety risks between younger and older children, the CDC also suggests middle and high schools remain in virtual-only learning when a community logs 100 or more total new cases per 100,000 people during the preceding week, and when the rate of positive Covid-19 tests meets or exceeds 10 percent during that same time frame. That’s unless schools can “strictly implement all mitigation strategies” and record few infections,or implement expanded virus testing, according to the guidance.

The guidance also places less emphasis on virus testing, vaccinations and ventilation — though officials stressed those tools are still valuable ways to help keep schools safe, and the guidance contains lengthy suggestions on how schools can carry out testing programs. Even after teachers and staff are vaccinated, the CDC said, schools need to keep up masking, social distancing and other safety practices “for the foreseeable future.”

“I want to underscore that the safest way to open schools is to ensure that there is as little disease as possible in the community,” Walensky said on Friday. “We know that the introduction of subsequent transmission of Covid-19 in schools is directly connected to and facilitated by transmission of Covid-19 outside of the schools and in the community.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released guidelines for reopening schools that focus on five key Covid-19 mitigation strategies: the universal and correct wearing of masks; physical distancing; washing hands; cleaning facilities and improving ventilation; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

Vaccines and testing are not among the “key” strategies the agency lays out, calling them “additional layers” of Covid-19 prevention.

But the new recommendations come amid a national debate about when and how to reopen schools, even as fear of spreading the coronavirus continues and a push to prioritize teachers for vaccinations grows.

“I want to be clear, with this operational strategy, CDC is not mandating that schools reopen. These recommendations simply provide schools a long-needed roadmap for how to do so safely under different levels of disease in the community,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing on Friday.

“We also know that some schools are already providing in-person instruction and we want them to be able to continue to do this, but we know that some are not following the recommended mitigation strategies we know to work,” Walensky said. “For these schools, we are not mandating that they close; rather, we are providing these recommendations and highlighting the science behind them to help schools create an environment that is safe for schools, students, teachers and staff.”

CDC urges mask-wearing, distancing in schools

Walensky added that while each strategy is important, CDC recommends “prioritizing the first two” — wearing masks and physical distancing.

“These two strategies are incredibly important in areas that have high community spread of Covid-19, which right now is the vast majority of communities in the United States,” Walensky said. The recommendations also emphasize keeping students in cohorts or “pods” to limit their contact with others and encourage physical distancing.

CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools

The new recommendations also note that the risk of Covid-19 spread in a school can be associated with how much spread is in the surrounding community.

“I want to underscore that the safest way to open schools is to ensure that there is as little disease as possible in the community. We know that the introduction and subsequent transmission of Covid-19 in schools is connected to and facilitated by transmission of COVID-19 in the community,” Walensky said on Friday.

The CDC recommendations include a color-coded chart to describe levels of transmission from blue for low transmission, to yellow for moderate, to orange for substantial and then to red for high transmission.

President Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday that the new CDC guidelines provide “the best available scientific evidence” on how to reopen schools safely, which remains one of his goals.

“We have sacrificed so much in the last year. But science tells us that if we support our children, educators, and communities with the resources they need, we can get kids back to school safely in more parts of the country sooner,” Biden said in part.

“When my Secretary of Education is confirmed, I will task him with working alongside school administrators, educators, and parents to safely accelerate the process of school reopenings. As many states continue to follow the CDC’s recommendation to prioritize teachers for vaccination, I urge all states to follow suit.”

Biden has said he will work to reopen most K-12 schools within his first 100 days in office but has stressed he will rely on health and medical experts to dictate the national guidance in order to reopen safely.

Biden’s 100-day plan to reopen schools meets with a messy reality

“It is a challenge to guarantee, or to say that our schools could open in 100 days — because of the deep investments that need to be made around what it takes to get schools ready and prepared to reopen,” Annette Anderson, a professor in the Johns Hopkins University School of Education and serves as deputy director for the new Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, told CNN on Friday.

“What I’m struck by is this notion that, even with the layered mitigation that they are suggesting is really an important strategy, that the CDC is not mandating that schools reopen — that’s a critical piece of this conversation because I think there was this expectation that after the 100 days, there was going to be some kind of opening that would mean all students would go back immediately,” Anderson said.

“We now know that this is going to be a much more nuanced process, and it will take time,” she added. “I think we can be hopeful that if schools adopt these strategies and as they continue to gradually reopen, that by fall, we will see more of our students in the classrooms for face-to-face learning.”

What CDC says about vaccinating teachers

In the new guidelines, the CDC does not list vaccination as a “key” strategy for opening schools, focusing instead of measures such as masks and physical distancing. Vaccinations for staff and teachers are “an additional layer of protection,” Walensky said.

Here are the states allowing teachers to get Covid-19 vaccines

She added that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that frontline essential workers — a group that includes educators — be prioritized for Covid-19 vaccination.

“As such, we strongly encourage states to prioritize teachers and other school staff to get vaccinated,” Walensky said. “If we want our children to receive in-person instruction, we must ensure that teachers and school staff are healthy and protected from getting Covid-19 in places outside of schools where they might be at higher risk.”

Teachers wait for Covid vaccines

Anderson said that vaccines are important to help rebuild trust with families, especially those who are skeptical that schools are ready to reopen.

“That’s the work of our federal government right now, to help to convince families that they have provided the support for reopening, and that they have a tiered strategy that is going to help the schools to systematically follow a protocol that can be trusted,” Anderson said. “That was missing a year ago.”

‘This is free from political meddling,’ CDC director says

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), called the CDC’s new recommendations an “informed” and “rigorous” roadmap for the federation’s members to use. Weingarten added that AFT remains supportive of widespread testing, which the guidance is “instructive” for, and noted that the guidance reinforces prioritizing vaccines for teachers and school staff.

“Of course, this set of safeguards should have been done 10 months ago—and the AFT released its plan recommending a suite of similar reopening measures in April. Instead, the previous administration meddled with the facts and stoked mass chaos and confusion. Now we have the chance for a rapid reset,” Weingarten said in a written statement on Friday.

Several CDC officials have complained that the Trump White House interfered with guidance, even reviewing scientific documents. This new CDC guidance is based on science and free of political interference, Walensky said.

“I can assure you that this is free from political meddling,” she told reporters on Friday.

“We have presented pieces of this scientific guidance to the White House so that they would know what we are planning, but they have not reviewed my remarks,” Walensky added.

White House blocks CDC from testifying on reopening schools next week

Walensky said Friday’s guidelines were based on research, including data from the European Union, where more schools have reopened to in-person learning than in the United States, as well as from the few schools that have reopened in the US.

“The guidance is instructive for this moment in time, but this disease is not static,” Walensky said in part. “The stage is now set for Congress and the Education Department to make this guidance real — and that means securing the funding to get this done in the nation’s school districts and meet the social, emotional and academic needs of kids.”

What does the science say?

Walensky on Friday said that the CDC grounded its new recommendations in science and “the best available evidence.” The agency also released a scientific brief to accompany its new strategies for schools. The brief includes references to CDC data and separate studies published in journals such as Archives of Disease in Childhood and Lancet Infectious Diseases, as well as some pre-print research.

Transmission of coronavirus in schools can be limited if kids mask up, study suggests

A CDC science brief posted on Friday notes, “Based on the data available, in-person learning in schools has not been associated with substantial community transmission.”

Rather, “when community rates of COVID-19 are high, there is an increased likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 will be introduced to, and potentially transmitted within, a school setting. Evidence to date suggests that when schools implement mitigation strategies with fidelity, transmission within schools can be limited,” according to the scientific brief. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes Covid-19.

“We have engaged with many education and public health partners to hear first-hand from parents and teachers directly about their experiences and concerns and have conducted an in-depth review of the available science and evidence to guide our recommendations,” Walensky said.

To open schools safely, mask up and close bars and malls

Previous studies suggest that some schools have managed to implement full or part-time in-person learning, without the kind of Covid-19 spread seen in crowded offices or long-term care facilities. Transmission has occurred, but CDC researchers say there is little evidence that it has contributed meaningfully to increased community spread.

In one CDC study, mitigation measures, including social distancing, contact tracing and wearing masks — provided to students through a grant from a private foundation — helped 17 rural schools in Wisconsin achieve transmission rates that were 37% lower than those of the community at large. Of 191 Covid-19 cases, just 3.7% were contracted in school.

Those mitigation measures can make a big difference. Another CDC study detailed how two Florida high school wrestling matches — a high-contact sport that does not allow for masking or social distancing — became superspreader events that led to the loss of an estimated 1,700 in-person school days.

‘This is not a one and done’

Overall, more research on the public health impacts of holding in-person learning during the pandemic remains needed, said Anderson of Johns Hopkins University.

Get CNN Health’s weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

“The challenge is that we’ve had so many stops and starts around what research to follow. … We’ve heard research that suggests that schools are safe and kids are not super spreaders, and then you hear that because of the Covid-19 variants, maybe kids are super spreaders,” Anderson said.

“The research will continue to come out and over time as we start to see more consistency in all of the research and the studies that are done, it will build up the confidence of families,” she said. “This is not a one and done. I think it’s the beginning of a great rebound and response, but we have work to do and so we should focus on what we need to do between now and the reopening of schools in the fall so that we can have more consistency in strategy and planning, and measuring the outcomes.”

Walensky had also outlined key parts of her agency’s perspective earlier this month. She’s said opening schools for face-to-face classes requires getting the virus under control, and teachers don’t need to be vaccinated for in-person classes to safely resume. She also emphasized campuses can reopen with the right combination of precautions.

“The data from schools suggests that there’s very little transmission that is happening within the schools, especially when there’s masking and distancing occurring,” Walensky told reporters earlier this week.

“When there are transmissions in the schools, it is because they’ve been brought in from the community, and because there are breaches in masking and distancing,” she said on Monday. “So if we want to get our schools open — and our schools open safely and well — the best way to do that is to decrease the community spread.”

Walensky has faced some skepticism over how much sway the White House had over the new guidance. Over the summer, top White House officials had pressured the CDC to downplay the risks of getting kids back to the classroom to prop up former President Donald Trump’s threat to fully reopen schools or risk losing federal funding. The Government Accountability Office has also slammed the administration’s guidance as inconsistent and unclear.

“We’ve used stronger language than prior guidance,” Walensky said.

“We’ve been much more prescriptive here, as to putting some guardrails on what can and should be done in order to get to a safe opening. And I can assure you that this is free from political meddling,” she said.

The White House has offered shifting explanations for what “open” means, and how Biden will reach his goal of resuming face-to-face classes at the majority of K-8 schools by the end of his first 100 days in office.

“Open,” as White House press secretary Jen Psaki defined it to reporters, means educators are teaching students in-person at least one day a week. Then on Wednesday, Psaki said that goal is “not the ceiling” but “the bar we’re trying to leap over and exceed.”

“The President will not rest until every school is open five days a week,” Psaki said Thursday. “That is our goal.”

The nation’s two largest teachers unions endorsed the new guidance, which they lauded as a much needed “reset” and partnership because it included input from education groups.

“This set of safeguards should have been done 10 months ago,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in a statement. “Instead, the previous administration meddled with the facts and stoked mass chaos and confusion. Now we have the chance for a rapid reset.”

The National Education Association cautioned that the standards outlined have not been met in some schools that have reopened and urged Congress to take quick legislative action to get more resources for schools.

“We must also recognize that CDC standards still aren’t being met in many schools, especially those attended by Black, brown, indigenous, and poor white students, which have severely outdated ventilation systems and no testing or tracing programs,” said NEA President Becky Pringle in a statement.

