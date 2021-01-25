Pre-press for Packaging Market Analytical Overview and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Pre-press for Packaging Market: Overview

The pre-press for packaging matter is anticipated to display notable growth over the forecast period from 2020 – 2030. The remarkable evolution of the printing sector is a key factor fuelling the pre-press for packaging market. Integration of computer-driven processes for printing and packaging solutions is creating opportunities in the pre-press for packaging market.

Key parameters based on which the pre-press for packaging market is divided are service, technology, application, and region.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of pre-press for packaging market for the 2020 – 2030 forecast period covering demand dynamics, trends, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report examines key segments in the pre-press for packaging market, which includes growth rate projections of key segments over the forecast period. Insights into the competitive landscape covering growth strategies of large players is a highlight of this report.

Pre-press for Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The emergence of innovative technologies, rapidly evolving customer preferences, and globalization are prompting players in the pre-press for packaging market to introduce novel solutions. For example, in October 2019, the launch of a new solution from Comexi featuring improved color stability and matching was striking. The underpinning of the new solution is the newly introduced iCIP3 software application that accurately matches pre-press color data.

Keen players are also vying for business partnerships and M&As to consolidate their position in the pre-press for packaging market.

Prominent companies operating in the pre-press for packaging market are;

AGFA-Gevaert NV

Wipak Ltd

Transcontinental Inc.,

Flexicon AG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Anderson & Vreeland Inc.

STI Group

P.R. Packagings Ltd.

Sonoco-Trident

Huhtamaki Oyj

Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd.

Esko-Graphics

SPGPrints Group

Janoschka Deutschland GmbH

Emmerson Packaging

Pre-press for Packaging Market: Key Trends

Evolving consumer preferences for packaged goods, wherein packaging is a key parameter that drives sales is creating opportunities for the pre-press for packaging market. Over the past decade, consumer preference for packaging has increased exponentially, which in turn, is benefitting printing and ancillary sectors. This includes pre-press for packaging.

Significant rise in popularity for flexographic printing owing to its superb quality is indirectly expanding avenues for the pre-press for packaging market. Flexographic printing technique offers advantages for printing on an array of materials such as metallic films, cellophane, plastic, and paper. For example, flexographic printing is used to print large areas in solid color, especially for packaging in the food and beverage sector.

Besides this, spurt in demand for custom packaging is presenting lucrative opportunities for players in the pre-press for packaging market.

Pre-press for Packaging Market: Regional Assessment

Powered by the U.S., North America is the leading region in the overall pre-press for packaging market. Factors such as higher consumer confidence index (CCI), shift in preference for digital printing stir the pre-press for packaging market in the region.

China, India, and other ASEAN countries account for second-leading share in the pre-press for packaging market. Large populations along with rapid economic growth are in general creating tremendous opportunities for the printing and packaging sectors. This indirectly fuels the pre-press for packaging market in the region.

