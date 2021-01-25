Steel Drums Market Exclusive insight on Transformation 2029

Global Steel Drums Market: Overview

Owing to massive popularity enjoyed by steel, demand for products made from it is increasing, particularly in the drums market. Not only are steel drums reliable but also durable. Besides, these can carry liquids, solids, as well as powders in them effectively. Additionally, low or no spillage, impressive performance in extreme weather conditions – temperature, humidity, and pressure – is also creating demand for steel drums over the next few years.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6653

As per Transparency Market Research, the global steel drums market would record a robust growth curve from 2019 to 2029. The compound annual growth rate would be sturdy as demand from a number of end-use industries is observed. The reasons are quite obvious – high tolerance to thermal shocks, low chances of explosion, low chemical reactivity low inflammability. These make it the steel drums suitable for use in a wide range of industries – from chemicals to building and construction.

Global Steel Drums Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players that dominate the fragmented and competitive market landscape with their active and aggressive measures such as key alliances and product improvement are:

Mauser Group B.V.

Greif, Inc.

North Coast Container Corp.

Rahway Steel Drum Co Inc.

General Steel Drum LLC

Skolnik Industries Inc.

Metal Drum Co Ltd/The

Clouds Drums Dubai LLC

James G Carrick & Co Ltd

Chicago Steel Container Corp.

Izvar Ambalaj Sanayi VE Ticaret AS

Industrial Container Services, Inc.

Schutz Container Systems, Inc.

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=6653<ype=S

Global Steel Drums Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Industries across industry verticals use steel drums to store and transport products. These are preferred due to superior physical and chemical properties. Transparency Market Research has noted a number of growth factors in its upcoming report. A glimpse into these is provided below for perusal.

Increase in volume by 85% and improvement in market worth for valuation to reach USD 15.5 trillion is marking the construction landscape. And as countries, especially those in developing regions, prepare to create jobs and drive economy forward, will focus on more infrastructural development projects. This will increase demand for steel drums in the market to pack and transport the varied kind of construction material safely. This will therefore be a notable factor of growth in the market.

Expansion in healthcare and chemical industry will also be a massive growth propeller in the market as these often need storage and transportation of volatile and hazardous products and waste. This creates a higher demand for steel drums, contributing positively to growth in the market.

Global Steel Drums Market: Regional Analysis

Over the forecast period mentioned above, the global steel drums market is set to grow and on the on basis of region, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will emerge as a lucrative market. A string of trends and drivers in the region will drive it higher and create new opportunities of growth. Some of these factors that will add to the growth considerably are rapid industrialization, increasing investments towards healthcare, and increasing volumes in building and construction. About 57% of total growth in construction volumes, set to be noted by 2030, will be accounted for by three economies. Two of these are in Asia Pacific – China and India. These nations are also doing well on the economic front. The third country is A North American Economy – the United States of America.

Globally, the steel drums market has been segmented as –

On the basis of material type, the steel drums market has been segmented as-

Stainless steel

Cold rolled steel

Carbon steel

On the basis of head type, the steel drums market has been segmented as-

Tight head

Open head

On the basis capacity, the steel drums market has been segmented as-

Up to 10 Gallons

10- 30 Gallons

30- 50 Gallons

50-80 Gallons

80 Gallons and above

On the basis of end use industry, the steel drums market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverages

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Oils & Lubricants

Paints & Dyes

Chemicals and solvents

Building and construction

Agriculture Other industrial applications



To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6653

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/