Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2029

Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Overview

Anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging refers to a packaging type of pharmaceutical packaging with the aim of brand protection and identification of the original drug. Mass encoding, hologram, security printing and graphics, security inks and coatings, semi-active tags, passive tags, active tags, and RFID. Growing demand for this type of packaging is likely to bolster expansion of the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market in the near future.

One of the key concerns that are focused on is the role played by packaging and its subsequent synergy with anti-counterfeit technology. This factor is advocates for packaging design that fights against illegal use of packaged branded as well as generic drugs. Many agencies, such as world health organization (WHO) and food and drug administration (FDA) have implemented suitable measures so as to put an end to illegal channeling of drug in the market. This factor is anticipated to propel growth of the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market over the period of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. Efforts to stop illegal trafficking of drugs have encouraged many manufacturers of pharmaceuticals to explore brand new possibilities, which is likely to augur well for the market in the years to come.

Usage feature, technology, and region are the three key parameters based on which the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Notable Developments

The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market has come across some prominent developments in the recent years. One such development that has played an important role in influencing the course of the market is mentioned below:

In 2018, Leading German primary packaging manufacturer, Gerresheimer AG, has expanded its production capability of plastics packaging in various countries, such as the US, Brazil, and China. It has also expanded its global footprint in the region of Eastern Europe for syringes and devices plant.

Some of the key players in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market comprise the below-mentioned:

ATL Security Label Systems

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Alien Technology

SICPA Holdings

Gerresheimer AG

Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

Increased Prevalence of Counterfeiting in Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market

Counterfeit drugs have plagued the pharmaceutical industry since quite some time and the industry has been trying to fight it. Counterfeiting has resulted in loss of credibility and revenue. Labeled with the names of legitimate and original manufacturers of products, these counterfeit drugs are making entry into the local markets across the globe. As such, the concern of the pharmaceutical industry has risen with the expanding base of such counterfeiting activities worldwide. Such activities tarnish image of a brand as well. This factor is estimated to trigger development of the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Increasing awareness amongst the end users coupled with innovation and technological progress made in the anti-counterfeit packaging solutions are anticipated to amplify growth of the market. Regulations by the government favoring the drug manufacturers in their fight against counterfeiting are likely to lead to overall betterment of the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market.

Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is considered as one of the leading biologics and pharmaceuticals research hub that exports bio-pharma products all over the world. In addition, companies are making substantial investment in research and development activities, which is estimated to fuel expansion of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market in the region.

The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented as:

Usage feature

Covert Features

Overt Features

Forensic Markers

Tamper Evidence

Track and Trace Technologies

Technology

RFID

Security Inks and Coatings

Security Printing and Graphics

Hologram

Mass Encoding

