Aircraft Exhaust Units Market Size, Share & Covid 19 Impact Analysis – Triumph Group, GKN Aerospace, Ducommun, Magellan Aerospace

Aircraft exhaust device refers to the device installed in the turbine exhaust cylinder to exhaust the exhaust gas and have the function of cooling and silencing.

The exhaust device of an engine is a component of a turbine or afterburner. The composition and structure of the exhaust device depend on the type and use of the engine and aircraft. The exhaust device includes tail nozzle, reverse thrust device, silencer and so on. The nozzle is an essential part of the engine, and other exhaust devices are designed to meet the special needs of the engine and aircraft.

GKN Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace

Triumph Group

Ducommun

Nordam

Nexcelle

Orbital ATK

Esterline Technologies

Franke Industrie

Senior Aerospace

Doncasters

Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Sky Dynamics Corporation

Industria De Turbo Propulsores

Exotic Metals



Engine Exhaust System

APU Exhaust System



Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

