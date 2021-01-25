Worldwide Industrial Automation 2024 by Regional Analysis, Classification, Applications, Development Factors

Research Reports Inc. has published a new report namely Global Industrial Automation Market 2021. The report includes various factors such as executive summary, global economic outlook and overview section that provide a coherent analysis of the Industrial Automation market. Besides, the report in the marketplace overview section defines PLC analysis, PESTLE analysis and Porters’ Five Force analysis that helps in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to the concurrent market revealing the probable scenario of the market.

The well-established players in the market are:

Rockwell, GE, Yokogawa, Omron, Honeywell, Siemens, ABB, Emerson, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric, IEEE Robotics

the global Industrial Automation market report bestows significant information about the segmentation, distribution network, estimated growth trends, monetary and commercial terms, and many other crucial components relevant to the market.

Global Industrial Automation Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Functional Safety

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

By Application:

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Mining & Metals

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Industrial Automation market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

