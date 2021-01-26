New Research on NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2021 by Regional Analysis, Classification, Applications, Development Factors

Research Reports Inc. has published a new report namely Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2021. This report highlights market dynamics involving factors driving the NGS-based RNA-seq Market industry scenario, as well as market growth opportunities in the coming years. Market segmentation analysis was performed through qualitative and quantitative research, demonstrating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

The well-established players in the market are:

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences of California, QIAGEN, BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmer, GATC Biotech, Agilent Technologies, Roche, Macrogen, Eurofins Scientific

Besides, the global NGS-based RNA-seq market report bestows significant information about the segmentation, distribution network, estimated growth trends, monetary and commercial terms, and many other crucial components relevant to the market.

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Sample Preparation

Sample Preparation, by Method

Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA-Seq

RNA Sequencing Services

Data Analysis, Storage, and Management

By Application:

De Novo Transcriptome Assembly

Expression Profiling Analysis

Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

Small RNA Sequencing

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global NGS-based RNA-seq market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Reasons to Invest in This Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market Report:

1. Highlights key industry priorities to aid organizations to realign their enterprise strategies.

2. Develop small business expansion plans by employing substantial growth offering emerging and developed markets.

3. Boost the decision-making process by understanding the plans which exude commercial interest concerning services and products, segmentation and industry verticals.

4. conserve reduce some time Undertaking Entry-level study by identifying the expansion, dimensions, top players and sections in the international NGS-based RNA-seq Market.

5. Researched overall worldwide market trends and prognosis along with all the factors driving the current market, in addition to those endangering it.

