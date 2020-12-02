Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market Significant Growth Forecast 2020 with leading players – Crystal Ltd., Thermonamic Electronics(Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, TEC Microsystems

Micro modules are devices that have a semiconductor element structure of less than 1.0mm square, allowing higher numbers of couples for a given size module.

Thermoelectric technology can be used in cooling, heating, and micro-power generation applications. Macro-thermoelectric devices have developed significantly and have achieved commercial success in mini-refrigeration, cooling, and space-craft power applications.

Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +8% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Leading Players Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market:

Crystal Ltd., Thermonamic Electronics(Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, TEC Microsystems GmbH, Kelk Ltd., Laird Thermal Systems, Kryotherm, TE Technology, Inc., RMT Ltd.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Gas Turbine

Steam Turbine

Other

Market Segmentation by Application:

Energy Harvesters

Detectors and Sensors

Other

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

