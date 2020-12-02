Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Region and Forecasts 2025

The global “aerospace & defense chemical distribution market” report is inclusive of a definite aggressive standpoint that explains a summary of the entire industry and profiles of the major companies in the worldwide market. The aerospace & defense chemical distribution industry report also provides a detailed diagram of the innovations, production analysis, product specification, and product type, taking into consideration, factors such as costs, remuneration, and gross margins.

On the basis of products, the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, lubricants & greases, oils & hydraulic fluids, and cleaners & solvents. Adhesives & sealants holds a market share of around 15% owing to its broad usage in the production of aircrafts. Major adhesives used in the aerospace sector comprises of structural acrylics, epoxy based, solvent based, and water based adhesives. Here, epoxy based adhesives offers strength and are used to impart weight reduction in the aircrafts, whereas acrylic based adhesives find applications in bonding of electric motors and magnets. Furthermore, cleaners & solvents demand in the aerospace sector is expected to rise due to its extensive usage in various applications.

By application, the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market is categorized into engine, airframe, system, and interiors. Here, system segment attains a significant share due to the increase in demand of hydraulic fluids and lubricants in the sector. System segment includes flight controls, bleed system, landing gear, cooling system, hydraulics, etc.

The global aerospace & defense chemical distribution report provides a detailed outlook of this industry. It also explains the changing market dynamics, value chain, deployments, constraining factors, and market dynamic forces of the aerospace & defense chemical distribution Industry.

Key product distributors in the market include:

Spectrum Aerospace Wesco Aircraft Univar Inc AirChem Consumables E.V. Robert

Based on distribution channel, the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market is classified into OEM & aftermarket. Distribution of these chemicals is either by independent distributors, manufacturers, or through third party brokers. The distribution of product depends on the demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul during the aircraft life cycle and on the demand for innovation & new aircraft, which includes aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Increase in aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities is the prime factor which will drive the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market for various end-use sector. In 2015, the global demand for air transport maintenance, repair, and overhaul was around USD 64.3 billion, which would generate around USD 96 billion by 2025. This illustrates that increase in need for replacement and repair of old aircrafts coupled with rise in air travel across the world will positively drive the product market in the coming years.

The regional segmentation covers:

o Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

o North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

o Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Europe is among the key region in aerospace & defense chemical distribution market and will be valued more than USD 1.6 billion by 2025. This is due to the well-established aerospace industry, which extensively employ the use of the product in maintenance & manufacturing of aircrafts. France nearly hold one-fourth of European aerospace & defense chemical distribution market owing to its thriving aircraft production industry. Moreover, increasing demand for air travel in European countries will further augment for product demand during the forecast spell.

