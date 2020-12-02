Serological Testing Market Huge Demand with leading players- Serological Research Institute (SERI), Randox Laboratories Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Abbott, BD, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics forecast 2020-2028

The serologic test has been intended and validated for surveillance and research purposes. Serological tests work on blood samples rather than nasal swabs. These kinds of tests for coronavirus are being developed by several labs around the world. The blood of someone who has been exposed should be full of antibodies against the virus.

This testing analyses blood samples for the presence of viral antigens and antibodies (IgG and IgM) to aid diagnose diseases and check immune status.

The serological Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

An innovative market study report, titled Global Serological Testing Market Professional Survey Research Report 2020-2028 has been featured on Report Consultant. The Report is highly focused on upcoming occurrences in the global healthcare industry that tends to exhibit both positive and negative impacts on the market. The report studies the prominent market players and their competitive scenario. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Serological Testing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Serological Testing Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Serological Testing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Serological Testing Market top Key player:

Serological Research Institute (SERI), Randox Laboratories Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Abbott, BD, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Cellex Inc., Advanced Diagnostics, Inc., ELITechGroup, Immucor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BioMedomics Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Henry Schein Inc., and Grifols S.A.

Market Segmentation by Application:

Rotavirus infections

Hepatitis

HIV

Endotoxins

Therapeutic drug monitoring

Other infectious diseases

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospitals

diagnostic laboratories

blood banks

academic and research institutes

others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The report reviews statistics on respectively of the key players in the market conferring to their current company profile, gross margins, sales income, sale price, sales volume, product specifications.

To conclude, the Global Serological Testing Market report is a sorted out aggregation of the basic highlights and a result of the basic factual information concentrating on the present and potential market situations. It is a consistent blend of the focused and fiscal attributes of this Market.

Table of Contents:

Industry Overview of Global Serological Testing Market Global Economic Impact on the Market Market Overview with Major players Production, revenue by region Supply, Consumption, Export, Import by regions Global Serological Testing Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Market Analysis by Application Market Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/traders Market Effect Factor Analysis Market Forecast (2020-2028) Appendix

