The Needle Guidance System Market to spurn economic slowdown between 2020 and 2030

Needle Guidance System is breakthrough technology in diagnosis and ultrasound-guided procedures as well as other critical procedures and surgeries. Needle guidance system provides needle localization information enabling the medical professional to perform a particular procedure. Inserting needle blindly onto the epidural space was difficult and led to various risks during the procedures such as biopsy, invasive radiology and others, therefore improved guidance system such as needle guidance systems are introduced in real-time procedures. The needle guidance system monitors the needle to enter the target that is in the epidural space enabling the health providers to increase access to care. There are significant advances in the field of anesthesiology, major medical technology companies are primarily focusing on developing new features such as electromagnetic sensors and GPS technology to improve efficiency in performance and aid medical professionals. Ultrasound needle guides are widely used in various types of procedures such as peripheral nerve block, the system enhances visualization of needle and reduces the potential of complications increasing patient safety.

Globally, the number of diseases are increasing rapidly due to the factors such as changing lifestyle, aging, smoking, weak immunity, alcohol consumption and obesity. These factors the lead to various health disorders such as arrhythmia, cancer which when diagnosed at proper stage are treatable if not, ultimately leading to death. Varicose disease is one of such disease where needle guidance systems are used to clear the veins by sclerotherapy. There are various advantages of needle guidance system such as improving accuracy, visualization of needle, reduces risks associated during intraneural and intravascular injections. Real-time 3D ultrasound based motion tracking is one of the focus segments where needle guidance systems can have a potential application, as suggested by scientists. Physicians are now changing their focus from general or traditional methods of biopsies to using advanced technologies such as needle guidance system to perform better procedures.

The global market for needle guidance system is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user:

Segmentation by product type of Needle Guidance System Needle Guide Kit Transducer Cover Sterile Gel Coloured Bands Accesories

Segmentation by application of Needle Guidance System Tissue Biopsy Fluid Aspiration Sclerotherapy procedures Ablation Others

Segmentation by End user of Needle Guidance System Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Contract Research Organizations



With increasing number of biopsies, the needle guidance system market is expected to have substantial growth prospect during the forecast period (2016-2024). The major factors which are expected to be driving the growth of needle guidance system market are increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorders, advancement in diagnostic technologies, increasing healthcare infrastructure. While the factors affecting the needle guidance system market are lack of healthcare accessibility, limited number of skilled medical professionals, low adoption of advanced technologies in developing countries and more. Needle guidance system market is rapidly gaining acceptance in North America and Europe, where hospitals and diagnostic centers are adopting the innovative systems to perform surgical procedures. Image-guided needle biopsies have proven to be useful in definitive diagnosis of breast cancer with high accuracy and clinical benefits as well as ease of operation.

On the basis of regional presence, needle guidance system market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is expected to capture the largest market share for needle guidance systems due to high adoption rate and advanced healthcare facilities. Europe, is estimated to capture second largest market share in the needle guidance system market. The needle guidance system market in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is expected to register high CAGR owing to increase in healthcare expenditure and emerging medical technology companies in coming years.

Some of the major market players in Needle Guidance System market globally include

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Stryker

CIVCO Medical Solutions

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Ultrasonix Medical Corporation

Protek Medical Products Inc.

Soma Access Systems.

