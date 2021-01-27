Halal Cosmetics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

“The Halal Cosmetics Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming one’s body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers).

Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can’t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected.

Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.

In terms of Sales Value, USA and EU sales account for 9.97% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 10.85 % market share of

Amara Cosmetics

INIKA Cosmetics

MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD

Golden Rose

Sahfee Halalcare

SAAF international

Sampure

Shiffa Dubai skin care

Ivy Beauty

Mirror and Makeup London

Clara International

Muslimah Manufacturing

PHB Ethical Beauty

Zuii Certified Organics

WIPRO UNZA

Sirehemas

OnePure

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Others



Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

