Acetate Salt Market Competitive Analysis, Opportunity Analysis, Growth Consulting

An acetate is a salt formed by the combination of acetic acid with an alkaline, earthy, or metallic base. Acetate also describes the conjugate base or ion (specifically, the negatively charged ion called an anion) typically found in aqueous solution and written with the chemical formula C2H3O2?. The neutral molecules formed by the combination of the acetate ion and a positive ion are also commonly called acetates. The simplest of these is hydrogen acetate (called acetic acid) with corresponding salts, esters, and the polyatomic anion CH3CO2?, or CH3COO?.

Physically, sodium acetate appears as a white hygroscopic or water-attracting crystalline powder. The pure substance has a melting point of 58 degrees C or 136 degrees F, and completely decomposes at the boiling point of 120 degrees C or 248 degrees F. Sodium acetate dissolves readily in water, having a solubility of 500 g/L at 20 degrees C. Crystals have a basic pH of about 7.5 to 9.0.

In the textile industry, sodium acetate neutralizes sulfuric acid waste streams and improves the wearing quality of finished fabrics. In photography, sodium acetate constitutes part of the developer solution and acts as a photo resist agent. In rubber production, sodium acetate retards vulcanization helping control the overall process. Sodium acetate added to foods acts as a preservative, and a flavoring agent. In particular, potato chips with sodium acetate have a distinctive salt and vinegar taste. Sodium acetate and acetic acid solutions act as buffers to maintain relatively constant pH, a property useful both for biochemical research reactions, the petroleum industry and in the cosmetic industry. In the medical field, sodium acetate solutions treat patients with high blood acid levels and/or low sodium levels.

Acetate salts are mainly consumed in China, Europe, North America and Japan. Europe and North America are the regions with the highest level of revenue, China comes the third in 2015.

Acetate Salt Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Jost Chemicals

Shepherd Chemical Company

Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical

Chang Shu Nan Hu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Karn Chem Corporation

Nantong Zhongwang Additives Co., Ltd

Niacet Corporation

Shanxi FanRongFu Chemical Factory

CABB GmbH

FRP Services & Company

NOAH Technologies Corporation

Allan Chemical Corporation

Dow Chemicals

Acetate Salt Market Segment by Types, covers are:-

Sodium acetate

Calcium acetate

Zinc acetate

Potassium acetate

Others

Acetate Salt

Market Segment by Application, covers are:-

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Other Industries

Acetate Salt Production

The global Acetate Salt market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

