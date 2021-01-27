Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Growth, Share, PESTL, Posters Five Analysis – BASF, Huntsman, United Coatings, SPI

“Overview Of Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Industry 2020-2025:

A Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) is derived from a reaction of an isocyanate component and a resin blend component. The material has high mechanical strength, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, oil resistance, water resistance, aging resistance, alternating temperature (pressure) and other outstanding performance. Spray Polyurea Elastomer Technology (also known as 100% solid content spray polyurea elastomer technology) is following the high solids Sub-coating, water-based paint, powder coating technology, coating technology in the field of another major technological progress. It completely changed the traditional spraying process in the prevalence of solvent pollution, thin thickness, sagging, curing a long time and other shortcomings, to the scene to bring a revolutionary spray leap.

The isocyanate can be aromatic or aliphatic in composition. It can be a monomer, polymer, or any variant reaction of isocyanates quasi-pre-polymer, or a pre-polymer. The pre-polymer or quasi-pre-polymer can be made of an amine-terminated polymer resin, or hydroxyl-terminated polymer resin. The resin blend must be made up of amine-terminated polymer resins, and/or amine-terminated chain extenders. The amine-terminated polymer resins will not have any intentional hydroxyl moieties. Any hydroxyls are the result of incomplete conversion to the amine-terminated polymer resin. The resin blend may also contain additives, or non-primary components. These additives may contain hydroxyls, such as pre-dispersed pigments in a polyol carrier. For clarification purposes, a polyurethane/polyurea hybrid is a reaction of an isocyanate with a resin blend. The resin blend will contain an amine-terminated polymer resin and a hydroxyl containing polyol. It may or may not contain catalysts.

Spray Polyurea Elastomer can be classified as two types, such as Universal and Waterproof. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 45.59% of the Spray Polyurea Elastomer market is Building waterproofing, 29.52% is Industrial anti – corrosion, 14.82% is Wear-resistant lining, 10.07% divided among other industries in 2018. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements?these industries will need more Spray Polyurea Elastomer. So, Spray Polyurea Elastomer has a huge market potential in the future.

Huntsman

SPI

BASF

United Coatings

Technical Urethanes

Bayer

Futura

SWD

Dow

ILSAN (APTECH)

Qingdao Jialian

AMMT

Supe

Universal

Waterproof

Industrial anti – corrosion

Building waterproofing

Wear-resistant lining

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

