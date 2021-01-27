Nasogastric Tube Market Size, Share & Covid 19 Impact Analysis – Bicakcilar, Andersen Products, Degania Silicone, Bard Medical

“According to a new research report titled Nasogastric Tube Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Nasogastric tube: A tube that is passed through the nose and down through the nasopharynx and esophagus into the stomach. Abbreviated NG tube. It is a flexible tube made of rubber or plastic, and it has bidirectional potential. It can be used to remove the contents of the stomach, including air, to decompress the stomach, or to remove small solid objects and fluid, such as poison, from the stomach. An NG tube can also be used to put substances into the stomach, and so it may be used to place nutrients directly into the stomach when a patient cannot take food or drink by mouth.

Europe is the largest consumer of Nasogastric Tube, with a consumption market share of 25.55% and a production market share of 34.9% in 2015.

The second place is China, following Europe with the consumption market share of 25.11% and the production market share of 16.3% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of Nasogastric Tube. In 2015, the production revenue of Nasogastric Tube was more than 11.48% share, and the consumption was about 25.11%. So there are large numbers of Nasogastric Tube importing from China.

Key Competitors of the Global Nasogastric Tube Market are:

Andersen Products

Bard Medical

Bicakcilar

Degania Silicone

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Pacific Hospital Supply

Rontis Medical

Levin tube

Sengstaken-Blakemore tube

Others



Children Use

Adult Use

The ‘Global Nasogastric Tube Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Nasogastric Tube Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Nasogastric Tube market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional Nasogastric Tube Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

