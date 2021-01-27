High Availability Server Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

According to an new research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global high availability server market size was valued at US$ 5,326.1 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 12,919.1 Mn by 2026. During these forecast years, the global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5%. The demand for high availability servers is increasing across several sectors which include Banking and Financial System (BFSI), government, retail, and IT & telecommunication.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed High Availability Server Market Overview – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/high-availability-server-market-100304

Rising demand for modular and micro data center (MDC) is creating growth opportunities for the global high availability server market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Global High Availability Server Market: Global Industry Analysis, Insights, And Forecast, 2018-2025” published the above information. Analysts in the report say that high availability servers can work continuously without any interruptions or breakdown. High availability servers encompass of different hardware and software parts. These parts play a crucial role in the designing of high availability server architecture. It is important that these parts should be meticulously tested and designed to meet the high availability standards. In other words, high availability server solutions offer flexibility, stability, and reliability.

List of the prominent market players operating in the global High Availability Server Market:

Cisco Systems

CenterServ

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu

HP Development Company

IBM Corporation

Quanta Computer

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Stratus Technologies

Unisys Global Technologies

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/high-availability-server-market-100304

Segmentation

By Availability Level

Availability Level 1

Availability Level 2

Availability Level 3

Availability Level 4

Availability Level 5

By End-Use Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Burgeoning Demand from BFSI Sector Drives the Market

As per the research analysts of Fortune Business Insights, BFSI sector is the most productive segment than healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail, and Government. This sector covered a share of 18.5% in the global market. This segment witnesses highest demand for high availability server solutions and services, which in turn, drives the market. These solutions help organizations to run their business at zero risk or minimum failure. Another factor responsible for the growth of the market is the low price associated with high availability server, which makes it convenient for small-scale enterprises to invest. The rising demand for IoT smart devices across the world is contributing to the growth of the market.

Big data analytics is gaining a lot of traction in the market as it helps the organizations to enhance their decision-making. The rising demand for big data analytics is another factor positively impacting the growth of the market. This, together with rising need for complex data storage facilities, augments demand for high availability server configuration.

Contrary to this, the maintenance of some of the advanced features of high availability servers is expensive, which makes it difficult for small-scale and medium-scale companies to adopt high availability server solutions. In addition to this, the lack of awareness about these servers may hamper the market’s growth to an extent.

Key Industry Developments

November 2018: Microsoft Corporation has acquired 130 hectares of land in Northern Sweden to build data centres.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive High Availability Server Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100304

Other Exclusive Reports:

Mobile Advertising Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

ERP Software Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

Portable Generator Market Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2026

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate -2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/