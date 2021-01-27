Blockchain in Energy Utilities Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2026

The global Blockchain in energy utilities market size is projected to reach USD 1,564.0 million by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Blockchain in Energy Utilities Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offerings (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot, and Production) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 127.5 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/blockchain-in-energy-utilities-market-101776

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/blockchain-in-energy-utilities-market-101776

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Blockchain in Energy Utilities market are:

IBM Corporation

Greeneum

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

EnergiMine

Accenture PLC

Infosys Limited

SAP SE

LO3 Energy Inc.

The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-in-energy-utilities-market-101776

Europe and North America to Witness Considerable Growth Driven by Increasing Government Initiatives

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the markets in North America and Europe are estimated to witness considerable growth in the coming years. The increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting business deployment methods will lead to a subsequent rise in the demand for the product in this region. Further, focus on promoting green energy and the deployment of numerous green purchase programs will constitute growth of the Blockchain in Energy Utilities market in Europe. Besides Europe, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to growing incorporation of blockchain technology in applications across diverse industries. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 21.9 million and the region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Of Blockchain in Energy Utilities Market –

By Offerings

Vertical Solutions

Blockchain-as-a-Service

By Deployment

Proof of Concept

Pilot

Production

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Blockchain in Energy Utilities Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101776

Other Exclusive Reports:

Mobile Advertising Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

ERP Software Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

Portable Generator Market Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2026

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate -2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/