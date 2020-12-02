Luxury Rigid Box Market 2020: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2020-2026)

Luxury rigid boxes are popularly used for packaging of consumer goods including luxury pens, watches, electronic accessories, confectionery foods, cosmetics, etc. Since 2012, manufacturers in China and India have invested considerably in increasing their production capacity of luxury rigid boxes. Revolutionary boom in mobile phones and mobile phones accessories have encouraged many small and local manufacturers to enter the luxury rigid box market in India and China. The global market for luxury rigid box market is characterized by presence of small to mid-size manufacturer along with established multinational players. Manufacturers of luxury rigid box cater to client base, particularly operating in the sweet and confectionary food products market. The global market for sweets, confectionery and other food products is expected to witness growth due to evolution in the product offerings by food product manufacturers. Luxury rigid boxes are different from conventional paperboard boxes or folding cartons in terms of design, strength, visual quality and overall packaging functionality. Visual quality and material properties of luxury rigid boxes result in end user preference for product packaged in luxury rigid boxes.

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Market Segmentation

The global luxury rigid box market is segmented as per product type, by design and by application type.

As per the product type, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Telescopic Luxury Rigid Box

Two Piece Luxury Rigid Box

Hinged Lid Luxury Rigid Box

As per design type the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Round & Oval Luxury Rigid Box

Square Shaped Luxury Rigid Box

Other Shaped Luxury Rigid Box

As per the application type, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented as follows:

Food Baker’s Confectionery Sugar Confectionery Other Food Products

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Jewellery

Cosmetics

Others

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for luxury rigid box is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, particularly drive by demand from confectionery food products manufacturers. Popular confectionery food products that are packed and transported in luxury rigid box include sugar candies, nuts, chewing gum, ice creams, etc. Apart from sugar confectionaries, luxury rigid boxes are also used for packaging of baker confectioneries such as cakes, cookies, doughnut, pastries, etc. Demand for baker confectionary constitutes prominent market segment in the global market for luxury rigid boxes. Apart from food products, luxury rigid boxes are also used for packaging of electronic goods, consumer goods, cosmetics, jewellery, etc. Manufacturers of luxury rigid boxes invest in high quality material requirements and technologically advanced printing capabilities in order to deliver visually appealing luxury rigid boxes to their clients.

The global market for luxury rigid box is characterized by supply of products in extensive range of designs particularly segmented as telescopic luxury rigid box, two piece luxury rigid box and hinged lid luxury rigid box.

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global luxury rigid box market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Luxury Rigid Box Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global luxury rigid box market include Burt Rigid Box, Inc., Pragati, Bell Printers, ACG Ecopak, Taylor Box, Guangzhou Fetching Color Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Xinda Packaging Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fullbright Industry Company Limited, Guangdong Jin Wei Da Colour Printing Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Yison Printing Co., Ltd., Dongguan Crown Win Package Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen CyGedin Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

