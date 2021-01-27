Global AI Recruitment Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

“The AI Recruitment market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global AI Recruitment market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global AI Recruitment market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global AI Recruitment industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the AI Recruitment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report., In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19., In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets., In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries., In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global AI Recruitment market covered in Chapter 4:, Automatic Data Processing LCC, SAP SE, Textio, Jobvite, TalentMind, CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd, SmartRecruiters, Zoho Corporation, Google LLC, Talentrecruit, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Ultimate Software, Mya Systems Inc., HireVue
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the AI Recruitment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:, Candidate Discovery, Candidate Relationship Management, Job Market Forecasting, Ad Automation, Candidate Assessments, Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the AI Recruitment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:, North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized
Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of AI Recruitment Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global AI Recruitment Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America AI Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe AI Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa AI Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America AI Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global AI Recruitment Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global AI Recruitment Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global AI Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global AI Recruitment Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global AI Recruitment Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 IT and Telecommunication Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Education Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: AI Recruitment Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continue…
NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.
As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.“