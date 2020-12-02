Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Insights | Key players: Nipro Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Vetter Pharma and more.

The global report titled “Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global dual chamber syringes market size is projected to grow from USD 131 million in 2020 to USD 182 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 145 Pages, Profiling 06 Companies and Supported with 132 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market:

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Vetter Pharma (Germany)

Credence MedSystems (US)

MAEDA INDUSTRY (Japan)

Arte Corporation (Japan)

“Glass material segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Glass is projected to be the fastest growing segment. The property of glass to be non-reactive to drugs makes it the preferred choice of material for manufacturing the chambers of dual chamber prefilled syringes. Also, the price of glass syringes is relatively low compared to plastics.

“Automatic type segment is projected to lead the dual chamber syringes market from 2020 to 2025.”

The automatic type segment is expected to lead the dual chamber syringes market. These machines are mostly used by large pharmaceutical drug manufacturers for high production volume. These types of machines are the Food and Drug Association (FDA) approved because most of the operations in automatic machines do not have human involvement, which decreases the chances of drug contamination

“North America is projected to account for the maximum revenue share of the dual chamber syringes market during the forecast period.”

North America was the largest dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2019. North America is driven by the US, with the country being the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. The high per capita income and better accessibility to healthcare in the US are expected to drive the dual chamber prefilled syringes market in North America.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 60%

By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, APAC: 40%, Rest of World: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market:

