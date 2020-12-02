Latest Trending Report on Precision Livestock Farming Market Insights | Key players: DeLaval, Allflex, GEA Farm Technology, BouMatic and more.

The global report titled “Precision Livestock Farming Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The precision livestock farming market is estimated to be worth USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0%. This report spread across 264 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 188 Tables and 67 figures are now available in this research.

DeLaval (Sweden)

Allflex (Israel)

GEA Farm Technology (Germany)

Afimlik (Israel)

BouMatic (US)

Lely International (Netherlands)

Dairymaster (Ireland)

Livestock Improvement Corporation (New Zealand)

Fancom (Netherlands)

Fullwood Packo (UK)

The demand for poultry monitoring and robotic systems could show a high growth in the precision livestock farming market. The major factor driving this growth is the increasing awareness among the poultry farm owners towards the technology adoption for poultry farming.

The precision livestock market for hardware is expected to flourish at a significant growth rate and is estimated to hold the dominant position during the forecast period. Hardware components, sensors, devices, and equipment are increasingly being adopted in livestock farming for several applications.

