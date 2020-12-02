Asset Integrity Management Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc and more.

The global report titled “Asset Integrity Management Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The global asset integrity management services market size is estimated at USD 19.4 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 225 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 138 Tables and 67 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Asset Integrity Management Market:

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas SA (France)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

TechnipFMC plc (UK)

Aker Solutions ASA (Norway)

Applus+ (Spain)

DNV GL (Norway)

John Wood Group PLC (US)

Oceaneering International Inc. (US)

Fluor Corporation (US)

Rosen Swiss Ag (Switzerland)

LifeTech Engineering Ltd. (UK)

EM&I (UK)

Metegrity Inc. (Canada)

Dacon Inspection Technologies (Thailand)

FORCE Technology Norway AS (Norway)

TWI Ltd. (UK)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

Asset Integrity Solutions (Scotland) Limited (UK)

Bell Energy Services UK Limited (UK)

ABS Group (US)

Velosi Asset Integrity Ltd. (UAE)

Axess Group (Norway)

Element Materials Technology (UK)

Team Inc. (US).

COVID-19 has affected the operations and financial condition of asset integrity management service providers. The pandemic has resulted in a widespread health crisis, which is adversely affecting the financial markets and economies of countries and end-user industries.

The market for corrosion management services is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Seawater environments are highly corrosive for offshore assets, and early detection, prevention, and treatment are vital to optimize life cycle costs, uptime, and safety. Negligence toward corrosion management leads to the loss of valuable resources and poses a threat to human life.

Asset integrity management services are implemented in many segments of the power industry to enhance safety and productivity and maintain the integrity of valuable assets involved in this industry. NDT services are used to inspect the integrity of pipelines, turbines, other assets included in the power industry.

North America has been a major contributor to the overall asset integrity management services market since it is transforming into an important hub for the manufacturing and power generation sectors. The region has major players from the oil & gas and power industries, which are the prominent end-users of asset integrity management services.

Competitive Landscape of Asset Integrity Management Market:

