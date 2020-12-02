Vehicle Electrification Market 2020 Global Analysis by Top Industry Players – Bosch, Continental and more.

The global report titled “Vehicle Electrification Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=320486

The Vehicle Electrification Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% to reach USD 129.6 billion by 2025 from USD 73.7 billion. This report spread across 212 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 152 Tables and 63 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Vehicle Electrification Market:

Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Delphi (UK)

Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

BorgWarner (US)

Magna (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Johnson Controls (US)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Valeo (France)

JTEKT Corp. (Japan)

Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

Wabco Holding Inc (Beligium)

Access Full Report with all Information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=320486

BEVs are projected to lead the vehicle electrification market, in terms of value, during the next 10 years. Automakers are seeing BEVsas a gateway to achieving fuel emission and economy standards set by governments. Government tax incentives and state rebates have boosted the proliferation of BEVs.

Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems are power-assisted steering products that eliminate the association between the steering system and the engine. EPS is the most popular steering system in the global market as it reduces fuel consumption and emissions, limits the required servicing, and improves maneuverability.

Competitive Landscape of Vehicle Electrification Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Vanguards

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic

1.4 Emerging

2 Vehicle Electrification Market: Vendor Dive Matrix

3 Competitive Benchmarking

4 Market Ranking

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansion

5.2 Supply Contracts

5.3 New Product Launches/Developments

5.4 Partnerships/Joint Ventures

5.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=320486