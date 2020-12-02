Latest Trending Report on Analytical Standards Industry: Market Overview, Competitive Situation, Future Developments and Forecast 2025| Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies

The global report titled “Analytical Standards Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global Analytical Standards Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3%. This report spread across 260 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 225 Tables and 30 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Analytical Standards Market:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

LGC Standards (UK)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US).

Restek Corporation (US)

SPEX CertiPrep (US)

AccuStandard Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Mallinckrodt (UK)

US Pharmacopeial Convention (US)

Cayman Chemical Company (US)

RICCA Chemical Company (US)

GFS Chemicals Inc. (US)

Chiron AS (Norway)

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the analytical standards market. Demand from the main end-users has declined as key regions, and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.

The environmental analytical standards segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards market in 2019. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as regulatory mandates related to the environment, raising awareness of the importance of a clean environment, degradation of environmental quality, and solid waste generation.

The raw material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing manufacturing of medicinal & petrochemical products & significant growth in the food & beverage industry, and strong regulatory emphasis on the quality of drugs as well as for food & beverages across the globe.

Competitive Landscape of Analytical Standards Market:

