FMI’s Detailed Report on Packaging Laminates Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the packaging laminates market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the packaging laminates market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global packaging laminates market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Material Type Aluminum Foil

Paper and Paperboard

Metallized PP Metallized BOPP Metallized OPP Metallized CPP

Metallized PET

Metallized PA

Metallized PE

Metallized PVC

Others (PVC, EVOH, etc.) By Thickness Up to 30 Microns

30-45 Microns

45-60 Microns

Above 60 Microns By Application Aseptic Packaging

Non-aseptic Packaging By End Use Industry Food Salty Snacks Confectionery Tea & Coffee Ready to eat Foods Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Fruits & Vegetables Others

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the packaging laminates market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global packaging laminates market, along with key facts about packaging laminates market. It also includes key drivers and trends of the global packaging laminates market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the packaging laminates market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about packaging laminates market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the packaging laminates market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Packaging Laminates Market Analysis

This section explains the global market value and volume analysis and forecast for the packaging laminates market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical packaging laminates market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). This section also highlights the average pricing analysis of material type (aluminum foil, paper and paperboard, metallized PP, metallized PET, metallized PA, metallized PE, metallized PVC and others) of packaging laminates market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of packaging laminates market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the packaging laminates market, which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 05 – Impact of COVID-19

This chapter explains how the COVID-19 has impacted the overall packaging industry. It also explains the impacts of COVID-19 on the key regions, current statistics and probable future impacts and current economic projections.

Chapter 06 – Global Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material Type

Based on material type, the packaging laminates market is segmented as aluminum foil, paper and paperboard, metallized PP, metallized PET, metallized PA, metallized PE, metallized PVC and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Global Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Thickness

Based on thickness, the packaging laminates market is segmented on the basis of Up to 30 Microns, 30-45 Microns, 45-60 Microns and Above 60 Microns. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Global Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Application

Based on application, the packaging laminates market is segmented into aseptic packaging and non-aseptic packaging. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By End Use Industry

Based on end use industry, the packaging laminates market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the packaging laminates market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America packaging laminates market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of packaging laminates market.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America packaging laminates market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the packaging laminates market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Europe Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the packaging laminates market based on the material type, thickness, application, and end use industry in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, Nordic countries, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the packaging laminates market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the packaging laminates market in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia packaging laminates market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia packaging laminates market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the packaging laminates market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Packaging Laminates Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania packaging laminates market.

Chapter 18 – Packaging Laminates Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the packaging laminates market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Poland, Russia, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand across the regions during the forecast period 2020 and 2030.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the packaging laminates market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the packaging laminates market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Amcor plc, Winpak Ltd, Berry Global Group, Inc, Mondi Group Plc, ProAmpac LLC, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Uflex Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Toray Plastics (America) Inc, Glenroy, Inc, Coveris Holdings S.A, AptarGroup, Inc, DUNMORE, and others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the packaging laminates market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the packaging laminates market.