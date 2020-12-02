Vegan Footwear Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the vegan footwear market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global vegan footwear market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type Shoes

Sneakers

Boots

Sandals

Heels

Loafers

Others Material Type Microfibre

Polyurethane (PU)

Recycled Plastics

Recycled Polyester

Cotton

Natural Rubber

Hemp Others End User Men

Women

Kids Transgender Sales Channel Direct Indirect Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Independent Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel Price Range Mass/ Economic

Premium Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the vegan footwear market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market value (US$ million) & volume (Mn Units) estimates of leading segments in the vegan footwear market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the vegan footwear market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader in understanding the scope of the vegan footwear market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides vegan footwear market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Global Vegan Footwear Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical vegan footwear market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 05 – Global Vegan footwear Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030.

Chapter 06 – Global Vegan footwear Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical vegan footwear market value, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year, and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the vegan footwear market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the vegan footwear market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the vegan footwear market.

Chapter 08 – Global Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product, the vegan footwear market is segmented into shoes, sneakers, boots, sandals, slip-ons, heels, others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product types.

Chapter 09 – Global Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material Type

This chapter provides various details about the vegan footwear market on the basis of price range such as recycled cotton, recycled polyester, recycled plastic, and canvas. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on material type.

Chapter 10 – Global Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the vegan footwear market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into men, women, and kids, along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 11 – Global Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the vegan footwear market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, independent small stores, departmental stores, online retailers, other sales channel along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 12 – Global Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

This chapter provides details about the vegan footwear market on the basis of price range, and has been classified into mass/ economic, premium.

Chapter 13 – Global Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the vegan footwear market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America vegan footwear market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, material type, end use, price range, sales channel, and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America vegan footwear market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the vegan footwear market in leading Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Europe Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the vegan footwear market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the East Asia vegan footwear market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, product materials, end-use, price range, sales channels, and countries in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – South Asia Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and rest of South Asia are leading countries in the region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia vegan footwear market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on the growth parameters of the Asia vegan footwear market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Australia, & New Zealand are leading countries in the region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania vegan footwear market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information on the growth parameters of the Oceania vegan footwear market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 20 – Middle East and Africa (MEA) Vegan Footwear Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the vegan footwear market in the MEA by focusing on GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Israel, and rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the vegan footwear market in the MEA.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the vegan footwear market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some market players featured in the report are Nike, Inc., Matt & Nat, Susi Studio, MooShoes, Veerah, Olsenhaus, Adidas AG, AVESU GMBH, Beyond Skin UK, Ethletic, Po-Zu Ltd., Nae – vegan, Hexa Vegan Shoes, Fugu Shoes, and others.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the vegan footwear market.

Chapter 23 – Disclaimer

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the vegan footwear report. This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the vegan footwear market.