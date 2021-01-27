Pipeline Analysis of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market – Application Analysis, Business Opportunities, Regional Outlook up to 2025

“According to a new research report titled Pipeline Analysis of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Nosocomial or hospital acquired infections have created numerous complications for patients in hospitals throughout the world, as these infections are caused by multidrug resistant microorganisms, the recuperation of a patient is drastically reduced and accompanied by several comorbidities. Being multidrug resistant, these organisms are immune to the conventional antibiotics hence difficult to treat. Pneumonia is one of the prominent infections caused in hospital premises. Cases of hospital acquired pneumonia are common in immunocompromised patients, post surgical infections, enteral feeding, elderly and infant patients. As hospital acquired pneumonia is mainly caused as a result of prolonged exposure to ventilator air, it is also called as ventilator associated pneumonia. Major causative pathogens include methicillin resistant S. aureus (MRSA), multi drug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa, Klebsiella and Acinetobacter. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has also been found to be a major causative agent of nosocomial pneumonia in new borne.

Key Competitors of the Global Pipeline Analysis of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market are:

Achaogen

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Meiji Seika Pharma

Merck

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Valneva

The Type Coverage in the 55 Market are::-

Tedizolid Phosphate

Ceftolozane/Tazobactam

Ceftazidime/Avibactum

Amikacin Inhale

Plazomicin

Synflorix Vaccine

55 Market Segment by Applications, covers:-

Bacterial Pneumonia

Viral Pneumonia

Regional Pipeline Analysis of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

