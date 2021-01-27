COVID-19 Impact on Ventilator Market (By Mobility, Interface, Mode & Application) Growth, Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2024| General Electric, ResMed, Philips, Air Liquide, Medtronic and BD

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Ventilator Market (By Mobility, Interface, Mode & Application): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”.

The global ventilator market is predicted to reach US$3 billion in 2024 recording growth at a CAGR of 16.48% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the market is supported by various factors like increasing healthcare spending, rising air pollution, growing obese population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The market is expected to experience certain trends like increasing diabetic population and expanding geriatric population. Certain challenges like decline in the cigarette consumption and ventilator associated pneumonia restrained the market growth.

The global ventilator market by type can be segmented into the following: non-invasive and invasive. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by non-invasive segment. The market by mobility can be segmented into the following categories: intensive and portable. The dominant share of the market was held by intensive segment. The global ventilator market by mode can be segmented into the following: combined, volume and pressure, with the dominant share held by combined mode. The market by application can be segmented into the following: critical care and neonatal care. In 2019, critical care held the dominant share of the market.

The global ventilator market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ventilator market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (General Electric, ResMed, Philips, Air Liquide, Medtronic and BD) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Ventilator Manufacturers

Hospitals

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

