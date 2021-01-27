stereotactic surgery devices market: Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2023

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and high disposable income. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest position in the global stereotactic surgery devices market. The market growth in this region is mainly due to the increasing occurrences of brain diseases and presence of developed healthcare sector. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to the growing prevalence of brain-related diseases and continuously growing healthcare sector. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market owing to the limited presence of developed healthcare infrastructure in the African region.

Segmentation:

The global stereotactic surgery devices market has been segmented into product type and application.

The global market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into gamma knife, Linear accelerators (LINAC), proton beam therapy, and cyberknife. By product type, linear accelerators (LINAC) segment is expected to hold largest market share owing to the growing adoption rate and installations. Additionally, cyberknife is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the assessment period owing to its growing popularity in the developing economies.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into brain tumor, arteriovenous malformations, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global stereotactic surgery devices market are Huiheng Medical, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., GE Healthcare, Elekta AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Systems, Accuray, Inc., Ferring B. V., and Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.