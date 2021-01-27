Incredible Growth in Bottled Water Market 2021 Huge Demand in Globally with Profiling Key Players PepsiCo, NESTLe S. A., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd., Danone and others

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Bottled Water Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Bottled Water market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Bottled Water market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Bottled Water market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The rise in healthcare awareness among individual about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, etc. is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the bottled water market. Furthermore, higher growth of carbonated water on account of better health benefits and added nutrients is also projected to influence the bottled water market significantly. Moreover, the demand for bottled water in the soft drink industry is expected to fuel the bottled water market. At the same time, growing awareness regarding the benefits of bottled water coupled with increasing preference for an active lifestyle is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the bottled water market.

Market Segmentation:

The global bottled water market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into still bottle water, carbonated bottle water, flavored bottle water, and functional bottle water. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into pet bottles and glass bottles. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into super/hypermarket, convenience/drug stores, grocery stores/club stores, and foodservice/vending.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bottled water market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bottled water market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bottled water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the bottled water market in these regions.

