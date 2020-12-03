Industrial Degreaser Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Industrial degreaser Market: An Eco-friendly Cleaning Solution

Industrial degreasers are cleaning products widely used to clean dirt, wax, tar, oil, grease, paints, abrasive dust, corrosive products, and other water insoluble substances. Industrial degreasers protect machines from corrosion, contamination, damage, and improve the shelf-life of machineries by removing stains from surfaces.

Hydrocarbon solvents, such as gasoline, kerosene, xylene, and white spirit, are utilized to prepare degreasers with higher efficiency.

Degreasers provide cleanliness and create safe working environment by removing dirt, contamination and greases. They also reduce maintained cost and manpower requirement by removing grease, oil, and dirt from tractors, machines, lawn mowers, tools, hard surfaces, farm equipment, industrial equipment, and work floors.

Rise in number of environmental regulations about biodegradable products is fueling the demand for environmentally compatible degreasers. Manufacturers based in North America and Europe are focused on the development of eco-friendly degreasers with high energy-efficiency, owing to the implementation of environmental regulations.

Key Drivers of industrial degreaser Market

Rise in number of regulations regarding the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) and workplace sanitation in various manufacturing industries is fueling the demand for industrial degreaser. Manufacturers across the globe are implementing Good Manufacturing Practices, owing to the implementation of environmental regulations in imposed by FDA and other regulatory bodies.

Rapid rise in industrialization, primarily in emerging economies, has augmented the demand for industrial degreasers. Increase in awareness regarding industrial cleaning and harmful effects of contamination are key factors driving the demand for industrial degreasers.

Expansion of the manufacturing industry and rise in automobile production are key factors boosting the global industrial degreasing market.

Liquid-based Industrial Degreaser to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on type, the global industrial degreaser market can be divided into environmentally, compatible degreasers, ammonia-based degreasers, liquid degreasers, foam degreasers, powder degreasers, and petroleum-based degreasers.

Demand for liquid-based industrial degreaser has been increasing due to its easy applicability and low prices. Liquid based industrial degreasers contain less amount of chemical additives, are environment-friendly and less expensive than ammonia-based and petroleum based industrial degreasers.

Bio-based Industrial Degreaser to Offer Significant Opportunities

Demand for bio-based industrial degreaser has been increasing as it replaces harmful chemicals with biodegradable ones. Bio-based industrial degreaser are eco-friendly and non-hazardous for humans. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

Bio-based industrial degreasers are derived from various natural ingredients such as plant extracts, amino acids, hydrogenated corn oil, organic alcohols, and agricultural materials, which are non-toxic, nonflammable, do not emit harmful gases, and provide eco-friendly degreasing by separating hydrocarbons and oil.

Demand for environment-friendly cleaning solutions has been increasing among consumers due to stringent environmental regulations such as EPA and REACG. Manufacturers of degreasers are presently emphasizing on the development of bio-based degreasers to in order to comply with the regulation. This is likely to offer significant opportunities to the global industrial degreaser market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global industrial degreaser market is moderately consolidated, with the top manufacturers accounting for major share.

Key manufacturers operating in the global market include:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

3M Company

Carroll Company

Callington Haven Pty Ltd.

Betco

Superior Industries, Inc.

Nyco Products Company

Baron-Blakeslee Sfc Inc.

Stepan Company

The Claire Manufacturing Company

NGCT Cleansys Pvt. Ltd.

ABRO Industries, Inc.

BG Products, Inc.

Auto Industrial Marine Chemicals, Inc.

EuroTec JKR

Global Industrial Degreaser Market: Research Scope

Global Industrial Degreaser Market, by Type

Environmentally Compatible Degreasers

Ammonia-based Degreasers

Liquid Degreasers

Foam Degreasers

Powder Degreasers

Petroleum-based Degreasers

Global Industrial Degreaser Market, by Origin

Synthetic

Bio-based

Global Industrial Degreaser Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Aviation

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Paint & Printing

Others

