Cookie Dough Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2028

Cookie Dough Market: Overview

The cookie dough market may hit the top spot of growth in the forecast period of 2019-2028. The new coronavirus pandemic forced many governments across the world to enforce lockdown measures for reducing the transmission rate. This resulted in many people staying at home. Baking is emerging as a new viral trend during the lockdown period. Many people are trying various recipes for making cookies and cakes. This factor may prove to be a turning point for the cookie dough market.

Low-fat cooking dough is also proving to be beneficial for increasing the growth rate of the cookie dough market as a large chunk of individuals opt for a fitter lifestyle. Growing hygiene concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic may serve as a game-changer for the growth of the cookie dough market. People prefer preparing cookies at home rather than buying readymade cookies due to doubt over hygiene factors at outlets producing baked cookies. Thus, this aspect can benefit the cookie dough market greatly.

This upcoming report on the cookie dough market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different aspects of the cookie dough market systematically.

Cookie Dough Market: Competitive Analysis and Notable Developments

Numerous players in the cookie dough market are concentrating on preparing risk-free edible cookie dough as the trend of consuming raw cookie dough is on the rise among the millennials. Consumption of traditional cooking dough in the raw form can lead to health problems. To combat this problem, players in the cookie dough market are coming up with edible cooking dough customized for raw consumption minus the harmful effects. Millennials are entering the cookie dough market with novel cookie dough formulations, thus increasing the competition. For instance, Scoopski, an Indian startup producing edible cooking dough was started by a 21-year-old woman in 2018.

Major players in the cookie dough market are Rhino Foods Inc., Cookie Dough & Co., Foxtail Foods, General Mills Inc., Nestle S.A., and Dawn Foods UK Ltd.

Pilsbury recently introduced its new range of edible cookie dough that’s safe to eat because of the use of heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs to eliminate all possible foodborne pathogens.

Sonic, a milkshake company has announced a new sundae variant with large scoops of cooking dough on top. Such additions to various food items are also expected to drive the cookie dough market toward growth.

Cookie Dough Market: Key Trends

The use of edible cookie dough has been on the rise and expects to remain a prominent segment for inviting growth for the cookie dough market. The growing trend of the use of cookie dough in numerous recipes is prominent across social media platforms. For instance, a new breakfast recipe is currently trending on social media platforms that replace pancakes with cookies to prepare chocolate chip cookie cereal. Such spinoffs that include cookies in various recipes may bring good growth opportunities for the cookie dough market. Vegan cookie dough is also striking a chord with many individuals who prefer the vegan lifestyle.

Cookie Dough Market: Regional Outlook

The cookie dough market may garner good market contributions from developed countries. Regional markets such as North America and Europe may record significant growth due to the rising popularity of edible cooking dough and cookies. Mergers and acquisitions across the regions may also bring good growth opportunities for the cookie dough market.

