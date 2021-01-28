Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Growth Analysis, Incredible Possibilities and Forecast To 2025

“Overview Of Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Industry 2020-2025:

An actigraph, also referred to as an actometer or actimeter, is a wrist-worn activity monitor that is used to monitor movement and sleeping/waking patterns over an extended time period. The actigraphy device may be placed on the wrist, ankle, or trunk. In most studies, it is worn on the non-dominant wrist since the wrist detects more movement than the ankle or trunk. The actigraphy device includes a small accelerometer that monitors and records the occurrence and degree of motion. It can collect data continuously over an extended period of more than one week.

The Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 78% of the total revenue in 2020. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

There are mainly four applications of Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices market: Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others.

The Top key vendors in Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market include are:-

Philips

Garmin

Fitbit

ResMed

Natus Medical

Nox Medical

SOMNOmedics

Compumedics

BMC Medical

Cleveland

Cidelec

ActiGraph

The Type Coverage in the Market are::

Actigraphy Devices

PSG Devices

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Region wise performance of the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices industry

