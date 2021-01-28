The Colon Cancer Market to move on a positive note between 2020 and 2030

Colon cancer is the cancer of large intestine which form the lower part of the digestive system. The disease usually begins with a small, benign clusters of cells known as adenomatous polyps. If left untreated, these polyps may result into colon cancer. Therefore, regular screening for polyps through colonoscopy in order to prevent it transforming to colon cancer is recommended. Change in bowel habits or blood in stool are the major symptoms of colon cancer. Attributable epidemiological factors can be precancerous growth in the colon or genetic mutation. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) recommends patients affected with colon cancer, for testing of genetic mutation in the KRAS gene which accounts for about 30% to 40% of colon tumors.

There are three primary recommended therapies for treating colon cancer – surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Surgical procedures such as colonoscopy, endoscopic mucosal resection, colectomy and laparoscopy are preferred in early-stage and invasive colon cancer treatment therapy. Besides, chemotherapy involves administration of drugs that destroy cancer cells, usually recommended after the surgery to reduce the risk of recurrence. In addition, targeted drugs such as bevacizumab (Avastin), cetuximab (Erbitux), panitumumab (Vectibix) and regorafenib (Stivarga) are administered to patients with advanced colon cancer. Radiation therapy utilizes powerful X-ray radiations to kill the cancer cells left after surgery, shrink large tumors before the surgery or relieve symptoms of colon cancer. Usually combined with chemotherapy, radiation therapy aids in reducing the risk of recurrence.

According to the Colon Cancer Alliance, colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed and second leading cause of cancer in the U.S. Rising incidences of colon cancer and high pricing of products have attracted pharmaceutical companies to develop and market new products. Healthcare practitioners are now cautioned with the cost-benefit ratio of colon cancer drugs owing to large presence and high pricing of products in this market. Extensive research and development in this field is expected to provide better and more effective medications in the future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5423

Some of the key players contributing to this market include Bedford Laboratories, Sanofi Aventis, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/5423

Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Colon Cancer market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Colon Cancer market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

You Can Request for TOC Here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/5423

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/