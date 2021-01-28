Surveillance Camera Market Report-High Growth Advancement, Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies- Robert Bosch Panasonic, Honeywell, Hikvision, Dahua Technology and FLIR Systems

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Surveillance Camera Market (By Type, Technology and Regions): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)”.

The global surveillance camera market is expected to reach US$39.13 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.17% for the time period of 2021-2025. The factors such as growth in traffic management, upsurge in crime index, rising sales of home security systems and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by increase in privacy concern and high investment costs. A few notable trends may include integration of artificial intelligence systems in surveillance camera, adoption of IoT based surveillance systems, increase in adoption of spy & hidden cameras and growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras.

The global surveillance camera market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, owing to the persistent advancements in the imaging technology. Key players are continuously innovating and developing new products in order to provide consumers with advanced surveillance features. Integration of artificial intelligence as well as internet of thing (IoT) with image sensors and vision processors is further widening the scope of the growth of the global surveillance camera market.

The fastest regional market is Asia Pacific owing to the higher deployment rates of surveillance systems in the commercial sector, along with the technological advancements in home security systems. North America and Europe also holds considerable shares in the global market, due to the increase in the adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector. Continuous innovation in the advanced features of the surveillance systems would further accelerate the growth of the global surveillance camera market.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surveillance camera market.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and ROW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Robert Bosch Panasonic, Honeywell, Hikvision, Dahua Technology and FLIR Systems) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Surveillance Camera Manufacturers

Image processors and Sensors Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Potential Audience (Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

