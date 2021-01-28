Additive Masterbatch Market Size, Analysis, Industry Trends 2020, Top Suppliers and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2026

Global Additive Masterbatch Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Additive Masterbatch market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Additive Masterbatch Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Additive Masterbatch Market?

PolyOne Corporation

Clariant AG

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Polyplast Muller GmbH

Tosaf Group

DOW Corning Corporation

RTP Company

A. Schulman Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

O’neil Color & Compounding

…

Major Type of Additive Masterbatch Covered in XYZResearch report:

Antimicrobial

Flame retardant

Antioxidant

Others (anti-static, UV stabilizer, anti-block etc.)

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Consumer goods

Agriculture

Others (electrical & electronics etc.)

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

Chapter Two: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Additive Masterbatch Market Assessment by Segment

Chapter Four: Global Additive Masterbatch Market Assessment by Regions

Chapter Five: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Six: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Seven: Additive Masterbatch Competitive Analysis

7.1 PolyOne Corporation

7.1.1 PolyOne Corporation Company Profiles

7.1.2 PolyOne Corporation Product Introduction

7.1.3 PolyOne Corporation Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Clariant AG

7.2.1 Clariant AG Company Profiles

7.2.2 Clariant AG Product Introduction

7.2.3 Clariant AG Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Plastiblends India Ltd.

7.3.1 Plastiblends India Ltd. Company Profiles

7.3.2 Plastiblends India Ltd. Product Introduction

7.3.3 Plastiblends India Ltd. Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Plastika Kritis S.A.

7.4.1 Plastika Kritis S.A. Company Profiles

7.4.2 Plastika Kritis S.A. Product Introduction

7.4.3 Plastika Kritis S.A. Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Polyplast Muller GmbH

7.5.1 Polyplast Muller GmbH Company Profiles

7.5.2 Polyplast Muller GmbH Product Introduction

7.5.3 Polyplast Muller GmbH Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Tosaf Group

7.6.1 Tosaf Group Company Profiles

7.6.2 Tosaf Group Product Introduction

7.6.3 Tosaf Group Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 DOW Corning Corporation

7.7.1 DOW Corning Corporation Company Profiles

7.7.2 DOW Corning Corporation Product Introduction

7.7.3 DOW Corning Corporation Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 RTP Company

7.8.1 RTP Company Company Profiles

7.8.2 RTP Company Product Introduction

7.8.3 RTP Company Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 A. Schulman Inc.

7.9.1 A. Schulman Inc. Company Profiles

7.9.2 A. Schulman Inc. Product Introduction

7.9.3 A. Schulman Inc. Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Ampacet Corporation

7.10.1 Ampacet Corporation Company Profiles

7.10.2 Ampacet Corporation Product Introduction

7.10.3 Ampacet Corporation Additive Masterbatch Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 O’neil Color & Compounding

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



