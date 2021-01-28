Butanediol Market Trends, Global Top Brands, Production Demand Ratio, Suppliers and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2026

Global Butanediol Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Butanediol market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Butanediol Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Butanediol Market?

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ashland

Sipchem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

The Chemical Company

KH Chemicals

Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd.

SINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.

Sichuan Tianhua Co., Ltd.

HENAN KAIXIANG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Xinjiang Tianye Co.,Ltd

TRInternational

GJChemical.com

Genomatica

…

Major Type of Butanediol Covered in XYZResearch report:

1,2-Butanediol

1,3-Butanediol

1,4-Butanediol

2,3-Butanediol

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Food Grade

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

Chapter Two: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Butanediol Market Assessment by Segment

Chapter Four: Global Butanediol Market Assessment by Regions

Chapter Five: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Six: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Seven: Butanediol Competitive Analysis

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Company Profiles

7.1.2 BASF SE Product Introduction

7.1.3 BASF SE Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Company Profiles

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Product Introduction

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Ashland

7.3.1 Ashland Company Profiles

7.3.2 Ashland Product Introduction

7.3.3 Ashland Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Sipchem

7.4.1 Sipchem Company Profiles

7.4.2 Sipchem Product Introduction

7.4.3 Sipchem Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

7.5.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Company Profiles

7.5.2 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Product Introduction

7.5.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 The Chemical Company

7.6.1 The Chemical Company Company Profiles

7.6.2 The Chemical Company Product Introduction

7.6.3 The Chemical Company Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 KH Chemicals

7.7.1 KH Chemicals Company Profiles

7.7.2 KH Chemicals Product Introduction

7.7.3 KH Chemicals Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd.

7.8.1 Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd. Company Profiles

7.8.2 Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd. Product Introduction

7.8.3 Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd. Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Merck KGaA

7.9.1 Merck KGaA Company Profiles

7.9.2 Merck KGaA Product Introduction

7.9.3 Merck KGaA Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd. Company Profiles

7.10.2 Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd. Product Introduction

7.10.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd. Butanediol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 SINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

7.12 China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.

7.13 Sichuan Tianhua Co., Ltd.

7.14 HENAN KAIXIANG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

7.15 Xinjiang Tianye Co.,Ltd

7.16 TRInternational

7.17 GJChemical.com

7.18 Genomatica

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



