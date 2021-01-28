Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends 2020, Size, Share, and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2026

Global Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

According to XYZResearch study, over the next 5 years the Fourth-party logistics (4PL) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach xx Million USD by 2026, from xx Million USD in 2020. In particular, It should be noted that the impact of the epidemic has accelerated the trend of localization, regionalization and decentralization of the global industrial chain and supply chain, so it is inevitable to reconstruct the global industrial chain. Faced with the global industrial change in the post epidemic era, enterprises in various countries must take precautions. This report presents revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company. In this analysis report, we will find below details:

1. Full in-depth analysis of the market structure along with forecast from 2021 to 2026 of the various segments of the Global Fourth-party logistics (4PL) market.

2. Who is the leading company in Fourth-party logistics (4PL) market, competitive analysis of key companies, mergers and acquisitions, market dynamics.

3. Which region has become the biggest growth area in Fourth-party logistics (4PL) market?

4. The Most Potential segment in each regional market.

5. Insights about factors affecting the market growth, including the impact of COVID -19.

6. Global Fourth-party logistics (4PL) market based on value chain analysis, and SWOT analysis.

7. Regional market analysis to the current revenue (Million USD) and future prospective.

Major players operating in Fourth-party logistics (4PL) market-Competitive Analysis:

Logistics Plus Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Accenture 4PL Services

C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd.

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

4PL Insights LLC

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

4PL Group

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market by XYZResearch include:

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Type Outlook (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026):

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Application Outlook (Value; Revenue, USD Million, Market Share, 2015 – 2026):

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retails

Industrial

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope Fourth-party logistics (4PL)

Chapter Two: Global Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Industry Analysis

Chapter Three: China Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter Four: EU Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter Five: USA Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter Six: Japan Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter Seven: India Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Estimates & Forecasts

7.1 India Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market by Sector, 2015-2026

7.2 India Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market by Application, 2015-2026

Chapter Eight: Southeast Asia Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Estimates & Forecasts

8.1 Southeast Asia Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market by Sector, 2015-2026

8.2 Southeast Asia Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market by Application, 2015-2026

Chapter Nine: South America Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market Estimates & Forecasts

9.1 South America Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market by Sector, 2015-2026

9.2 South America Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Market by Application, 2015-2026

Chapter Ten: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

10.1 Fourth-party logistics (4PL) Value Chain Analysis

10.1.1 Downstream

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on this Industry

10.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

10.3 Driver

10.4 Opportunity

Chapter Eleven: Competitive Analysis

11.1 Logistics Plus Inc.

11.1.1 Key Information

11.1.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.1.3 Financials

11.1.4 Business Dynamics

11.2 XPO Logistics, Inc.

11.2.1 Key Information

11.2.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.2.3 Financials

11.2.4 Business Dynamics

11.3 CEVA Logistics

11.3.1 Key Information

11.3.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.3.3 Financials

11.3.4 Business Dynamics

11.4 Accenture 4PL Services

11.4.1 Key Information

11.4.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.4.3 Financials

11.4.4 Business Dynamics

11.5 C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd.

11.5.1 Key Information

11.5.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.5.3 Financials

11.5.4 Business Dynamics

11.6 Global4PL Supply Chain Services

11.6.1 Key Information

11.6.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.6.3 Financials

11.6.4 Business Dynamics

11.7 4PL Insights LLC

11.7.1 Key Information

11.7.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.7.3 Financials

11.7.4 Business Dynamics

11.8 Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

11.8.1 Key Information

11.8.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.8.3 Financials

11.8.4 Business Dynamics

11.9 4PL Group

11.9.1 Key Information

11.9.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.9.3 Financials

11.9.4 Business Dynamics

11.10 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

11.10.1 Key Information

11.10.2 Service/Solution Introduction

11.10.3 Financials

11.10.4 Business Dynamics

Chapter Twelve: Research Conclusion



