Global High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market 2020, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Products Overview with COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2026

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Acquired NewMotion) aims at producing XX High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ABB Ltd accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Korea

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market?

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Acquired NewMotion)

ABB Ltd

XCharge Inc.

Total SA(Acquired G2Mobility)

Fastned BV

IES Synergy

EVgo Services LLC

EVBOX

Siemens AG

Allego BV

Phoenix Contact

Tesla Inc.

Garo AB

ENSTO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Major Type of High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Covered in XYZResearch report:

50 kW – Less than 150 kW

150 kW – 350 kW

350 kW and Above

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

Chapter Two: Regional Market

Chapter Three: Global High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Four: Global High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market Assessment by Application

Chapter Five: Global High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Average Price Trend

Chapter Six: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Seven: High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Competitive Analysis

7.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Acquired NewMotion)

7.1.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Acquired NewMotion) Company Profiles

7.1.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Acquired NewMotion) Product Introduction

7.1.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Acquired NewMotion) High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 ABB Ltd

7.2.1 ABB Ltd Company Profiles

7.2.2 ABB Ltd Product Introduction

7.2.3 ABB Ltd High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 XCharge Inc.

7.3.1 XCharge Inc. Company Profiles

7.3.2 XCharge Inc. Product Introduction

7.3.3 XCharge Inc. High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Total SA(Acquired G2Mobility)

7.4.1 Total SA(Acquired G2Mobility) Company Profiles

7.4.2 Total SA(Acquired G2Mobility) Product Introduction

7.4.3 Total SA(Acquired G2Mobility) High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Fastned BV

7.5.1 Fastned BV Company Profiles

7.5.2 Fastned BV Product Introduction

7.5.3 Fastned BV High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 IES Synergy

7.6.1 IES Synergy Company Profiles

7.6.2 IES Synergy Product Introduction

7.6.3 IES Synergy High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 EVgo Services LLC

7.7.1 EVgo Services LLC Company Profiles

7.7.2 EVgo Services LLC Product Introduction

7.7.3 EVgo Services LLC High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 EVBOX

7.8.1 EVBOX Company Profiles

7.8.2 EVBOX Product Introduction

7.8.3 EVBOX High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Siemens AG

7.9.1 Siemens AG Company Profiles

7.9.2 Siemens AG Product Introduction

7.9.3 Siemens AG High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Allego BV

7.10.1 Allego BV Company Profiles

7.10.2 Allego BV Product Introduction

7.10.3 Allego BV High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Phoenix Contact

7.12 Tesla Inc.

7.13 Garo AB

7.14 ENSTO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



