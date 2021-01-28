Inline Drip Irrigation Market Share, Global Industry Analysis 2020, Manufacturer, Growth Statistics and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2026

Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Inline Drip Irrigation market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Inline Drip Irrigation Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Inline Drip Irrigation Market?

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd. (China)

Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

…

Major Type of Inline Drip Irrigation Covered in XYZResearch report:

Emitters/drippers

Pressure pumps

Drip tubes/drip lines

Valves

Filters

Fittings & accessories

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Field crops

Fruits & nuts

Vegetable crops

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

Chapter Two: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Assessment by Segment

Chapter Four: Global Inline Drip Irrigation Market Assessment by Regions

Chapter Five: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Six: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Seven: Inline Drip Irrigation Competitive Analysis

7.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

7.1.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India) Company Profiles

7.1.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India) Product Introduction

7.1.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Netafim Limited (Israel)

7.2.1 Netafim Limited (Israel) Company Profiles

7.2.2 Netafim Limited (Israel) Product Introduction

7.2.3 Netafim Limited (Israel) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

7.3.1 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.) Company Profiles

7.3.2 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.) Product Introduction

7.3.3 Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 The Toro Company (U.S.)

7.4.1 The Toro Company (U.S.) Company Profiles

7.4.2 The Toro Company (U.S.) Product Introduction

7.4.3 The Toro Company (U.S.) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 EPC Industries Limited (India)

7.5.1 EPC Industries Limited (India) Company Profiles

7.5.2 EPC Industries Limited (India) Product Introduction

7.5.3 EPC Industries Limited (India) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

7.6.1 Eurodrip S.A. (Greece) Company Profiles

7.6.2 Eurodrip S.A. (Greece) Product Introduction

7.6.3 Eurodrip S.A. (Greece) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

7.7.1 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.) Company Profiles

7.7.2 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.) Product Introduction

7.7.3 Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

7.8.1 Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel) Company Profiles

7.8.2 Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel) Product Introduction

7.8.3 Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

7.9.1 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China) Company Profiles

7.9.2 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China) Product Introduction

7.9.3 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd. (China)

7.10.1 Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd. (China) Company Profiles

7.10.2 Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd. (China) Product Introduction

7.10.3 Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd. (China) Inline Drip Irrigation Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

7.12 Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



