n-Butyl Alcohol Market Research Insights 2020, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and COVID-19 Impact Forecast till 2026

At the time of this report, the official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising. It should be noted that the impact of the epidemic has accelerated the trend of localization, regionalization and decentralization of the global industrial chain and supply chain, so it is inevitable to reconstruct the global industrial chain. Faced with the global industrial change in the post epidemic era, enterprises in various countries must take precautions.

Chemical and petrochemical-related industries have been noticing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. They are in the midst of a two-pronged crisis, besides the impact of COVID-19, another is the oil price war. Oil prices are dropping due to failed agreements on production cuts between OPEC and Russia in April and the need for chemicals and refined products is slowing from industrial slow-downs and travel restrictions in the wake of this global pandemic.

The chemical industry plays an important role in the production of countless products such as plastic, fertilizers, medicines, packaging products, etc., with the spread of coronavirus, many production facilities of several downstream industries have been halted. However, a rise in the demand for packaging materials has been increased to prevent the contamination of food, medicine, personal care, and medical products thereby creating a significant demand for chemicals involved in the packaging industry.

In such an environment, XYZ-research published a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in global n-Butyl Alcohol 3160 market. It includes discussion on historical trends, current market status, competitive landscape, growth opportunities and challenges which are backed by factful feedbacks.

According to XYZResearch analysis, n-Butyl Alcohol market will reach xx Million USD by the end of 2020, with a CAGR of xx % during the forecast period of 2021-2026, The XX segment in n-Butyl Alcohol market is estimated to reach a market value of xx Million USD by 2020 from an initial market value of xx Million USD in 2019. China market value in 2019 is about xx Million USD, and n-Butyl Alcohol production is xx. US market value in 2019 is about xx Million USD, and n-Butyl Alcohol production is xx. Europe market value in 2019 is about xx Million USD, and n-Butyl Alcohol production is XX.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of n-Butyl Alcohol Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in n-Butyl Alcohol Market?

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

China Nation Petroleum

SINOPEC

Sasol Limited

Kyowa Hakko

The Kaiteki Company

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry

Major Type of n-Butyl Alcohol Covered in XYZResearch report:

Biobutanol

Chemical Butanol

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Biofuel

Synthetic Raw Materials

Solvent

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

Chapter Two: Regional Market

Chapter Three: Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Four: Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Assessment by Application

Chapter Five: Global n-Butyl Alcohol Average Price Trend

Chapter Six: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Seven: n-Butyl Alcohol Competitive Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Company Profiles

7.1.2 BASF Product Introduction

7.1.3 BASF n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Dow Chemical Company

7.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Company Profiles

7.2.2 Dow Chemical Company Product Introduction

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Company n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Oxea Group

7.3.1 Oxea Group Company Profiles

7.3.2 Oxea Group Product Introduction

7.3.3 Oxea Group n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Eastman Chemical Company

7.4.1 Eastman Chemical Company Company Profiles

7.4.2 Eastman Chemical Company Product Introduction

7.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Formosa Plastic Group

7.5.1 Formosa Plastic Group Company Profiles

7.5.2 Formosa Plastic Group Product Introduction

7.5.3 Formosa Plastic Group n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 China Nation Petroleum

7.6.1 China Nation Petroleum Company Profiles

7.6.2 China Nation Petroleum Product Introduction

7.6.3 China Nation Petroleum n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 SINOPEC

7.7.1 SINOPEC Company Profiles

7.7.2 SINOPEC Product Introduction

7.7.3 SINOPEC n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Sasol Limited

7.8.1 Sasol Limited Company Profiles

7.8.2 Sasol Limited Product Introduction

7.8.3 Sasol Limited n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Kyowa Hakko

7.9.1 Kyowa Hakko Company Profiles

7.9.2 Kyowa Hakko Product Introduction

7.9.3 Kyowa Hakko n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 The Kaiteki Company

7.10.1 The Kaiteki Company Company Profiles

7.10.2 The Kaiteki Company Product Introduction

7.10.3 The Kaiteki Company n-Butyl Alcohol Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Yankuang Group

7.12 Bohai Chemical Industry

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



