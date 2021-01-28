POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Trends, Size, Statistics Analysis Overview, Industry Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2026

Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market?

Ticona

Dupont

Polyplastics

KEP

Mitsubishi

BASF

Kolon

Asahi Kasei

LG Chem

Formosa Plastis

Yunnan Yuntianhua

PTM Engineering Plastics

Shanghai Bluestar POM

China Bluechemical

Shenhua Group

HNEC

Tianjin Bohua Yongli

Yankuang Group

…

Major Type of POM (Polyoxymethylene) Covered in XYZResearch report:

POM-H

POM-C

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Consumer Items

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electrical Industry

Others

