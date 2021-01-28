GCC Agricultural Robots Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Technology: Forecast 2027

According to our latest market study on “Agricultural Robots Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and GCC Analysis and Forecast, by Component (Hardware, and Software &and Services); Product (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Driverless Tractors, Milking Robots, Automated Harvesting Systems, and Other); Application (Field Farming, Precision Agriculture, Dairy management, Soil Management, Crop Management, and Other); and Country “ this market was worth US$ 167.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 389.1 Mn by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020to 2027.The report highlightskey factors driving the market growth along with the prominent players and their developments in the market.

Agriculture is anticipated to evolve as a high-tech industry in the coming years where interconnected systems would be benefited by the advancements in artificial intelligence and Big Data. The resulting systems would converge into a single unit, in which farm machinery and management would be combined, encompassing all the stages from seeding to production forecasting. By incorporating advanced technologies such as agricultural robots, Big Data, and artificial intelligence in cloud computing, agriculture can create a new era of super fusion. A few of the key technologies and methods that must be applied before focusing on achieving sustainable future farming are given below:

Wireless sensors and IoT

Power consumption and renewable energy usage

Microgrids and smart grids

Hydroponics and vertical farming (VF)

With the rapid population growth, along with economic development in the GCC region, food security is one of the major concerns. Arid conditions in these countries act as a major restraint for the expansion of agriculture activities. More than 90% of the total land is uncultivable, which results in increased dependency on external resources. Further, the GDP contribution of the agricultural sector in the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait is below 1%; in Saudi Arabia and Oman, the contribution is 2%; and in Bahrain, the contribution is almost negligible. All these countries have marginal agricultural conditions, i.e., they are characterized by poor soil quality, high temperatures, and low annual rainfall. Further, GCC countries are extremely vulnerable to water scarcity, salinity, and climate change.

To increase their domestic production by overcoming various natural challenges, GCC countries are highly receptive toward several agricultural technologies. Thus, AgTech companies have prosperous opportunities to tap the agricultural markets in GCC countries. In 2018, the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) hosted its Affiliate Companies’ Meeting in Dubai. ~40 companies, investors, as well as government agencies, were invited to share their knowledge regarding projects concerning agribusiness from sugar and fruits to grains, vegetables, dairy, and poultry. The AAAID has invested over US$1 billion in promoting food security in the Arab region, and during this conference, six agreements were signed by companies such as the Emirates Modern Poultry Co, Arab Company for Drugs Ltd, and Al Rawabi Dairy Company for exploring areas of cooperation.

The key players operating in the GCC agricultural robot market are DJI, GEA Group, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. These players have implemented strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, and product launches to uplift their status in the industry.

