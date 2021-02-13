Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) Long

An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Celsion Corporation.

Investors who are current long term investors in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CLSN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Celsion Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CLSN stocks, concerns whether certain Celsion directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges thatthe Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy of ThermoDox, that the foregoing significantly diminished the approval and commercialization prospects for ThermoDox, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

