‘It Warms Their Soul’: Restaurants Serve Morale To Stay Afloat 2021-2029

Restaurants across the nation are doing what it takes to survive another day as small businesses continue to be decimated by the pandemic.

But for restaurants in Portland, surviving has also turned into a way to boost the morale of weary doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of Oregon’s battle against the coronavirus.

It started the week after Christmas, while coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations were soaring in Portland. At Oregon Health & Science University, the state’s largest hospital, doctors and nurses caring for the most critically ill were burning out just when they were needed the most.

That’s when the food started coming. Hot and delicious individually wrapped meals from some of the city’s trendiest restaurants. For staffers who only took off their N95 masks once to eat during a 12-hour shift, the meals were more than just food, according to an Associated Press report — they were emotional sustenance.

“It’s almost like having a weight lifted. It’s like getting a surprise dozen roses or something,” nurse Alice Clark said. “We’re so grateful.”

The meals, paid for by a wellness grant, are helping businesses stay afloat. The hospital’s orders — sometimes 150 or 160 meals at a time — have become a financial lifeline.

“It’s kept the doors open and a small workforce employed. It’s been the most heartfelt catering we’ve ever done,” Kiauna Floyd, the third-generation owner of Amalfi’s, a Portland institution that’s been serving up Italian cuisine for 62 years. “We want to do something as comforting as possible so when they are on their break and do get that lunch, it warms their soul.”

Read the full story here.

The Latest

As the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States ticks swiftly toward 500,000, a new study released in a respected British medical journal claims at least 40 percent of U.S. coronavirus deaths could have been prevented.

The study, published in The Lancet, compared U.S. health outcomes on the coronavirus with the weighted average of other G-7 nations. Doing so, it came to the conclusion that the United States could have saved at least 40 percent of the people who have died from COVID-19 — about 190,000 at this point — if it had performed similarly to its economic peers.

The report also offered a damning assessment of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus, according to a Slate report.

“Instead of galvanizing the U.S. populace to fight the pandemic, President Trump publicly dismissed its threat (despite privately acknowledging it), discouraged action as infection spread, and eschewed international cooperation. His refusal to develop a national strategy worsened shortages of personal protective equipment and diagnostic tests. President Trump politicized mask-wearing and school reopenings and convened indoor events attended by thousands, where masks were discouraged and physical distancing was impossible,” the report read.

As the report made headlines on Thursday, the Biden administration announced that by the end of summer, the United States will have enough supply of the vaccine to inoculate 300 million Americans.

The United States is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, according to an Associated Press report. More than 26 million shots have been delivered in his first three weeks. His administration is also moving to ease supply bottlenecks and ensure the nation has enough of the current two-dose vaccines.

Meanwhile, the race to vaccinate older Americans is gaining traction. More than a third of people 65 and older have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The finding comes from an AP analysis of information from 27 states where data is available. Those states account for just over half of all first doses administered nationwide.

The effort, however, is uneven, with many other states still lagging behind on vaccinations of the higher-risk population.

The proportion of vaccines given to those 65 years and older varies. It’s about three-quarters of all first-dose shots in Florida and more than two-thirds in North Carolina.

