Next Generation Sequencing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute

The next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 26,501.25 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,731.28 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.1% from 2018-2025.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global next generation sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Factors such as the declining price of sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing, and increasing prevalence of cancer are boosting the market over the years. However, the risks associated with genetic data and the high cost of advanced technologies are anticipated to restraining market growth. Furthermore, the lack of skilled professionals are likely to restrain the growth of the next generation sequencing market in the coming years.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000820/

Company Profiles

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Macrogen, Inc.

Product Insights

The next generation sequencing market based on product is segmented into consumables, services, and platforms. In 2017, the consumables segment held the most significant market share of the next generation sequencing, by product. The segment is further anticipated to command the market in 2025 by product as the consumers widely accept the consumables offered by various companies, and it provides accuracy and precision in the preparation of the NGS. Moreover, the consumers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Product

Consumables Sample Preparation Consumables DNA fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits & Reagents Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents Quality Control Kits & Reagents Other NGS Consumables

Services Sequencing Services RNA sequencing Services Whole Genome Sequencing Services Whole Exome Sequencing Services Targeted Sequencing Services Chip Sequencing Services Other Sequencing Services Data Management & Analysis Services NGS Data Analysis NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches Other Data Management & Analysis Services

Platforms HiSeq Series MiSeq Series SOLiD Ion Torrent Pacbio Rs II and Sequel Systems Others





Global Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Technology

Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing DNA-based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing RNA-based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing

Others



Global Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Component

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Others



Global Next Generation Sequencing Market – By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000820/

In recent years, the next generation sequencing price has declined substantially. For instance, the first whole human genome sequencing cost above US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for fulfillment. However, the costs for the same in recent years have reduced to US$ 1,000, and the process needs fewer days. In 2000, the price for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which fell to US$ 10 million in 2006 and reduced to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Significant companies such as Illumina and Roche have launched advanced technologies that have allowed in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. Owing to factors such as advancement in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, a notable decline in the cost of sequencing.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]