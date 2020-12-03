Insulin Delivery Devices Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Scope & Opportunities by 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Insulin Delivery Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User, the global insulin delivery devices market was valued at US$ 11,869.0 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 22,830.0 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global insulin delivery devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes, rapid growth in the geriatric population and increasing technological advancement are the other factors that are anticipated to upsurge the market growth of insulin delivery devices. However, the factors such as high cost of insulin delivery devices and complications & risk associated with the delivery of insulin are expected to act as a major challenges hindering the market growth at a certain extent.

Global insulin delivery devices market, based on product segmented into insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin syringes, pen needles and others. In 2017, insulin pens segment held the largest share of the market by product type. The insulin pumps segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

The report segments the global insulin delivery devices market as follows:

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market – By Product

Insulin Pens

Reusable Insulin Pens

Disposable Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Tube Pumps

Patch Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Pen Needles

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Others

Increasing Technological Advancement in Insulin Delivery Devices

The increasing advancements in blood glucose (BG) monitoring technology have resulted in improved accuracy, smaller required blood volumes, and the ability to transfer data between the BG meter and insulin delivery devices. For instance, in September 2016, the FDA announced their first automatically automatic glucose monitoring device, Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G which is a hybrid closed looped system that provide appropriate basal insulin doses in people 14 years of age and older with type 1 diabetes. In addition, in July 2018, Abbott announced to have a FDA approval for the FreeStyle Libre 14 day Flash Glucose Monitoring system that allows people with diabetes to wear the sensor up to 14 days with high accuracy. These advancements are expected to offer increasing demand for the products, hence providing better share to the market players.

