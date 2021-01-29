Fresh Meat Packaging Market Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2027 |Amcor,DuPont,Bemis

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Fresh Meat Packaging’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amcor Ltd. (Australia),DuPont (United States),Bemis Co. Inc. (United States),Berry Plastic Group (United States),Winpak Ltd. (United States),Sealed Air Corp. (United States),Crown Holdings (United States),Reynolds Group (New Zealand),Coveris Holdings S.A. (United States),Sealpac International BV (Netherlands)

The global Fresh Meat Packaging market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to Increasing consumption of fresh meat products such as pork and beef. Meat packaging is particularly done to deliver protected, fresh, and hygienic food. For mass supply as well as consumer consumption, fresh meat needs the existence of oxygen to preserve its color for customer appeal. Fresh meat has a shorter shelf life and requires packaging that provides the proper amount of oxygen to maintain its color. Proper packaging is also necessary to maintain the freshness and hygiene of the product.

Market Segmentation

by Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP), Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Others), Meat Type (Beef, Pork, Poultry, Seafood, Others), Packaging Technology (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Skin Packaging, Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging, Others)

What’s Trending in Market: Barrier films and advanced Packaging Technology such as vacuum and MAP enabled to increase the extend shelf life of fresh meat products

Growth Drivers: The rising need for increasing shelf-life of the meat product

Growing demand for flexible packaging solutions due to rising concern over sustainability and the need to reduce the carbon footprint

Restraints: Shifting preferences of consumers towards vegan food products due to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of vegan food

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Fresh Meat Packaging Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Fresh Meat Packaging Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Fresh Meat Packaging market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyse the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyse the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Fresh Meat Packaging Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Fresh Meat Packaging market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

