The Magnetic Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Extraction Market to witness 1.5X growth in the next decade

Magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction is one of the most common method adopted for the nucleic acid purification. There are numerous magnetic bead-based extraction and purification kits available in the market for rapid and reliable isolation of nucleic acids. These uniquely coated magnetic beads bind DNA with high affinity. Thus, high quality DNA is obtained with high purity and yield after the magnetic separation technique. This high quality DNA can be used for enzyme digestion, sequencing and analysis. The magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction is a less rigorous method as compared to tradition DNA separation process (involving precipitation and centrifugation steps) that may lead to nucleic acid degradation. Thus, nucleic acid isolation is one of the most vital steps in molecular biology as it is a prerequisite for a wide range of experiments.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19609

The global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of magnetic beads for the isolation of nucleic acids, technological advancements in magnetic bead based nucleic acid methods, availability of bench top systems, and huge amount of investments in research and development from pharmaceutical companies are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. Moreover, increasing government investments in the field of life sciences is further contributing to the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. However, the extraction of intact RNA with high yield and purity is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market.

For Information On The Research Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19609

The global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Kits Semi-automated Magnetic Bead-based Kits Manual Membrane Column-based Kits Reagents Instruments

Segmentation by End User Academic and Government Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Other End Users



To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19609

Based on product type, the semi-automated magnetic bead-based kits market is expected to be the most promising segment during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the ongoing innovations in the segment along with the new product launches in the market.

Regionally, the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due high adoption of advanced products and increasing investments in research and development activities in the region. However, the magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton Company, Roche, Takara Bio USA, Creative Diagnostics, Tecan, Milan Analytica AG, Axygen, Inc. (A Corning Subsidiary), Analytik Jena AG, PerkinElmer Chemagen Technologie GmbH, Bioneer Corporation, Diagenode S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A., Covaris, Inc., AI Biosciences, Inc., Innosieve Diagnostics, QuanDx, Precision System Science Co., Ltd., Zymo Research, Isogen Life Science, TBG Diagnostics Limited, Geneaid Biotech Ltd, Aurora Biomed, and Primerdesign Ltd, among others.

These players are highly focused on providing novel beads based DNA extraction and purification kits for rapid and reliable isolation of DNA, which is set to further stimulate the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. For instance, in March 2017, Roche introduced the MagNA Pure 24 System for the extraction and purification of nucleic acids. This is an advanced instrument that is designed to extract nucleic acids from a range of human samples through a single reagent kit. Likewise, in March 2013, Aurora Biomed launched the VERSA 10 Nucleic Acid Purification Workstation. It is one of the smallest automated liquid handling workstation in the market that helps researchers to conduct large projects in limited space. Thus, innovation is set to drive the demand for automated magnetic bead-based nucleic acid instruments.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/